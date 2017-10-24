Copa Del Rey 2017: Results, Reaction from Tuesday's Round of 32, Leg 1 Games

Ferran Viros/Associated Press

Barcelona, Sevilla and Valencia all won comfortably in their first-leg ties in the round of 32 for the 2017 Copa del Rey on Tuesday night. However, there was a minor shock for La Liga side Malaga, who lost 2-1 to Segunda Division outfit Numancia.

Here are the full results from Tuesday's cup ties, per ESPN.co.uk:

Cadiz 1-2 Real Betis

Murcia 0-3 Barcelona

FC Cartagena 0-3 Sevilla

0-3 Numancia 2-1 Malaga

2-1 Getafe 0-1 Alaves

0-1 Real Zaragoza 0-2 Valencia

Recap

Barca left star players such as striker Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, as well as midfield playmaker Andres Iniesta, out. Instead, fringe players like striker Paco Alcacer, winger Gerard Deulofeu and academy product Jose Arnaiz all started for the Blaugrana in Murcia.

All three also got on the scoresheet as the holders gradually eased their way into the match. Barca didn't breach the hosts' stubborn defence until a minute before halftime when Alcacer finished well after meeting Deulofeu's cross.

The latter doubled the lead seven minutes after the break. Scoring and providing a goal in the same game marked a first for mercurial Deulofeu, according to OptaJose:

Arnaiz then made the most of his first senior start by scoring a debut goal to wrap up a commanding result. Barca are now a virtual certainty to make it through to the last 16.

The Blaugrana will surely be joined by Sevilla after Brazilian playmaker Ganso inspired them to an emphatic victory in Cartagena. Ganso set up Sevilla's second and third goals, providing the assists for Joaquin Correa and Luis Muriel to score.

OptaJose detailed how effective the South American schemer has been in the final third this season:

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring for a Sevilla side showing off its enviable attacking depth. Such depth will make this squad a major threat in the competition.

Valencia's squad has been revitalised since Marcelino took over as manager in the summer. The 52-year-old saw his confident team stage a late show to win 2-0 away to Real Zaragoza.

Rodrigo found the net nine minutes from time to continue his terrific recent scoring run, per Squawka Football:

The result was made safe when Daniel Parejo tucked away a penalty in stoppage time. A second goal confirmed Los Che as a much more effective attacking force since Marcelino took charge:

Valencia are a good bet to go through, but Malaga will have work to do when they host Numancia in the second leg. Two goals deep into stoppage time from Nacho Sanchez and Alberto Escassi won it for the team from Spain's second tier.

Goal's Ben Hayward outlined how suddenly things went from good to bad for Malaga:

Things went better for last season's beaten finalists Alaves, who earned a solid first-leg win in Getafe, courtesy of a lone Christian Santos goal three minutes from time. Alaves are second off bottom in La Liga but have shown a comfort for cup football in recent seasons.

Real Betis also won, beating Cadiz 2-1 away in the first leg. A brace from Sergio Leon was enough to give Betis a creditable advantage.

Barca look strong enough to win this tournament for a fourth year in a row, but Sevilla and Valencia have proved they have the quality to go far.