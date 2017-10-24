    Leonard Fournette Stands by Preseason Comments Saying NFL Is 'Slower' and 'Easy'

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 15: Runningback Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at EverBank Field on October 15, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Rams defeated the Jaguars 24 to 17. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    Six games into his rookie season, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is standing by his preseason comments that the NFL is not difficult for him.

    In an interview with Steven Ruiz of USA Today, Fournette said he "most definitely" believes the NFL is slower than he thought it would be. 

    "I stand by it," he said. "You’re playing against older guys, but to me the speed of the game is still the same. Playing in the SEC, and against other top schools, you’re used to that. A lot of guys who are in the NFL are SEC guys."

    After the Jaguars' first preseason game against the New England Patriots on Aug. 10, Fournette told James Palmer of NFL.com the speed of the league was overhyped. 

    "A lot of people were like, 'It's going to be fast.'" he said. "But by me playing in the SEC, that kind of helped me a lot. I think, to me, it was really easy."

    An ankle injury kept Fournette out of Jacksonville's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but that's really been the only hiccup for the former LSU star thus far. 

    Fournette leads the NFL with six rushing touchdowns, ranks second with an average of 99.3 rushing yards per game and fourth with 596 rushing yards.

    The Jaguars have relied heavily on Fournette, who is averaging 21.7 carries per game, and the NFL's second-best scoring defense to start 4-3 this season. They have finished under .500 in seven consecutive seasons. 

    Related

      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Marrone: 'Hold On' When It Comes to Praising Defense

      Josh Alper
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      How a Camera Became SNF's Biggest Star

      Slate Magazine
      via Slate Magazine
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Players That Set the Bar in Week 7

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Is Flacco Elite? We Finally Have an Answer 🙃

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report