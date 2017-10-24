Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins are not divisional foes, but they've met each of the last four seasons, with the Ravens winning three of those games outright while going 4-0 against the spread. And going back a bit further Baltimore is 6-1 SU and 7-0 ATS over the last seven meetings in this series. The Ravens hope those trends continue when they host Miami on Thursday night.

NFL point spread: The Ravens opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 38 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 21.4-16.9 Ravens (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

The Dolphins looked terrible during their two-game losing streak earlier this season, but suddenly ride a three-game winning streak into the game against the Ravens following their 31-28 come-from-behind victory over the Jets last week. Miami trailed New York 28-14 through three quarters and was down to backup quarterback Matt Moore, in for an injured Jay Cutler.

But the Dolphins rallied to score the game's final 17 points, winning it on defensive back Bobby McCain's interception and Cody Parkey's 39-yard field goal in the final minute. On the day, Miami outgained the Jets 357-272 and held a 32-28 time of possession advantage.

Two weeks ago, the Dolphins trailed at Atlanta 17-0 in the third quarter but scored the last 20 points for a 20-17 victory. And just before that, they defeated Tennessee 16-10. At 4-2 Miami owns one of the AFC wild-card spots, at least for the moment.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens reached 3-2 a couple weeks ago, but are now trying to stop a two-game losing skid. First Baltimore lost to Chicago in overtime, and last week the Ravens fell at Minnesota 24-16.

Baltimore played the Vikings to a 6-6 tie late into the second quarter, but went dry from there, albeit against a pretty good Minnesota defense. The Ravens' only touchdown of the day came in meaningless fashion on the final play of the game.

Two weeks ago Baltimore rallied from a 17-3 deficit against the Bears to force overtime at 24-24 but lost on a Chicago field goal late in the overtime.

Smart pick

Miami may own a three-game winning streak, but it's also fallen down by multiple scores its last two games. And while Moore provided a spark last week he's probably a career backup for a reason. Baltimore inspires little betting confidence itself, but give them the edge and make them the pick here at the sportsbooks.

NFL betting trends

The Dolphins are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games on the road against the Ravens.

The total has gone over in five of the Dolphins' last seven games on the road against the Ravens.

The Ravens are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games in October.

