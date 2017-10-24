Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Following their defeat of the previously undefeated Chiefs in Kansas City a couple weeks ago the Pittsburgh Steelers are now 8-2 straight up and 7-3 against the spread over their last 10 games on the road. Pittsburgh will play as a short road favorite over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Ford Field.

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as three-point favorites; the total was 44.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.9-14.3 Steelers (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

Since taking that bad loss to Jacksonville a few weeks ago, the Steelers are 2-0 both SU and ATS, including a 29-14 victory over Cincinnati last week. That game was tied at 14-14 well into the second quarter, but Pittsburgh finished by scoring the last 15 points of the game and covered as a four-point favorite.

On the day, the Steelers outgained the Bengals 420-179, outrushed them 152-71 and dominated time of possession by a 35-25 split. So Pittsburgh has now outgained six of its seven opponents this season.

At 5-2 Pittsburgh is tied with Kansas City and New England for the best record in the AFC and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

The Lions started this season 3-1, and that could have been 4-0 but for that last play against Atlanta. However, Detroit is now trying to halt a two-game losing streak, after falling at New Orleans two weeks ago 52-38. The Lions then had last week off.

Detroit fell down to the Saints 7-0 early and trailed 45-10 midway through the third quarter. But the Lions rallied all the way back to within 45-38 with almost seven minutes left and got the ball back. Unfortunately, a Matt Stafford pass from the end zone was tipped and picked for six New Orleans points, killing any come-from-behind hopes.

On the afternoon the Lions got outgained by the Saints, but only by a margin of 379-347. Five Detroit turnovers, however, including three returned for touchdowns, led directly to 28 New Orleans points.

Just before that the Lions fell down to Carolina 27-10, rallied to within a field goal late but came up just short.

Smart pick

Pittsburgh might be clicking with Le'Veon Bell rounding into shape. Detroit, on the other hand, has been outgained each of its last five games. Smart money here sides with the Steelers.

NFL betting trends

The Steelers are 8-1 SU in their last nine games against the Lions.

The Steelers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against the Lions.

The total has gone over in the Steelers' last four games against the Lions.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.