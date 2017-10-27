The Most Overhyped MLB Players of 2017

0 of 8

Eliminating expectations is the only foolproof way for MLB fans to avoid disappointment.

Every year presents a new crop of hyped talent branded as breakout selections. While guys like Cody Bellinger, Alex Bregman, Aaron Nola and Robbie Ray honored their preseason buzz, others reminded viewers that not everyone follows a paved, linear path to stardom.

The following players entered 2017 with lofty expectations after breaking out or teasing future success in 2016. Hype is a young man's game, so everyone highlighted happens to be 26 or younger.

Let's also avoid anyone whose season was wiped away by an injury. Noah Syndergaard missed most of a campaign that opened with Cy Young Award aspirations, but he validated that buzz while healthy with 30 strikeouts and no walks in his first four starts.

As illustrated by another New York Mets pitcher, this does not apply to anyone who played (poorly) hurt for large chunk of the season.

Also, don't mistake someone's inclusion as a call to panic. While they underwhelmed, they all have the ability to overcome an early setback.