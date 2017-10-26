    Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2017

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    That fantasy value chart is starting to crystalize. Fads have either fizzled out or proved their consistent worth. Early busts have either turned things around or proved they aren't to be trusted this year. We're starting to get a pretty good idea of what sort of value players are going to consistently (or inconsistently) provide this season. 

    While late-season heroes can still emerge and early-season saviors could regain mortal status, it does mean you should have a pretty good idea of what type of team you are sitting on at this point, and if there are trades to be made to help your squad.

    That's where the trade value chart comes in. As always, any player not listed has a trade value of one. And may the fantasy points be with you!

                 

    Trade Value: 11

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 19: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    1. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs 

    2. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    4. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    5. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    6. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    What do these six players have in common that makes them the elite of the fantasy football world?

    They are consistent, they have a higher ceiling than the other players at their position, and they have separated themselves from the pack at their respective positions. No players are more valuable. 

                  

    Trade Value: 10

    FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 22: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots carries the ball after a catch during the first quarter of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The catch was revers
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    7. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    8. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    9. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    10. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

    This second tier keeps thinning, in part due to injuries and in part due to some surprising lack of production from previous mainstays. The rest of the players remaining, however, offer the sort of value that can vault you into your league's postseason.

    All four continue to have higher ceilings than other players at their position who have slightly outscored them to this point. Most of that is due to a history of high-end production.

    And Gronkowski, of course, would be in the top tier if injuries weren't a constant concern. This four remain valuable.

                

    Trade Value: 9

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his first-down catch against the Washington Redskins during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 23, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (P
    Elsa/Getty Images

    11. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    12. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears 

    13. Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    14. Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    15. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills

    16. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans

    17. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    18. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    Let's talk Ertz and Jones, two players who have trended in opposite directions this year.

    Ertz not only leads all tight ends in fantasy points, he's outscored all but two wide receivers and 10 running backs. But even more impressive than his overall production is just how consistent he's been.

    In standard-scoring leagues, Ertz has never dipped below eight fantasy points and has double-digit points the past three weeks. He leads tight ends in receptions, yards, touchdowns and targets. It's become clear he's Carson Wentz's top option in the passing game, and given Wentz's ascension to stardom this season, it's hard to imagine Ertz slowing down anytime soon. 

    It's safe to say that Ertz is firmly a top-20 value in fantasy football this year.

    Jones, meanwhile, has been a disappointment compared to the high standard he's set in his career. While the yards, receptions and targets have all been there, it took him until this past week to score his first touchdown. In standard leagues, he's barely posted WR2 production.

    Perhaps the Falcons will remember that Jones isn't just their best red-zone target, but their best player, period. The fact that Jones' productive history suggests he'll end the season as an elite fantasy producer is why you shouldn't undervalue him too much.

    Last week may have been your last chance to buy low. Don't sell on him just yet—Jones still has huge upside.

                  

    Trade Value: 8

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 22: Jarvis Landry #14 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
    Rob Foldy/Getty Images

    19. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots

    20. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    21. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    22. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    23. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    24. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots

    25. Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders

    26. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins

    Early returns for Nelson in the absence of Aaron Rodgers weren't good, as he had just one catch for 13 yards in Week 7. Perhaps the bye week will give him the chance to get on the same page as Brett Hundley, but it's just as likely his value will creep downward without Rodgers under center. 

    Maybe Nelson continues to produce at an elite level. Don't sell low on him. But if someone is willing to give you a tantalizing package to take him off your hands, there's little incentive for you to keep him. 

    Landry, meanwhile, has reestablished his strong fantasy value with touchdowns in three straight weeks. Even if the touchdown production isn't sustainable, the Dolphins feed him a high number of targets (68, second among all wideouts), so his yardage totals should keep him in the WR2 conversation for the remainder of the season.

              

    Trade Value: 7

    FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    27. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

    28. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys 

    29. Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    30. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    31. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks 

    32. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

    33. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington

    34. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    There is a lot of parity at quarterback. If you look at the VORP (value over replacement player) at the position, you'll see that the top quarterbacks don't offer many more points per week over the top replacement-level player (in this case, the No. 11 player in the QB rankings).

    Here are the VORP numbers of the quarterbacks listed above:

    • Prescott: +7.6
    • Watson: +7.3
    • Smith: +7.1
    • Wentz: +6.3
    • Brady: +5.3
    • Wilson: +5.0
    • Cousins: +4.9

    What precisely does this mean? It means that the difference between the most valuable quarterback and the No. 7 quarterback is an average of 2.7 points per week. To put that level of parity in perspective, the difference in VORP between the top running back (Hill, at +11.6) and the No. 7 running back (Chris Thompson, +6.5) is 5.1 fantasy points per week.

    It also shows that the top running backs offer far more value compared to the replacement players at their position compared to the top quarterbacks. Hill has been more valuable at his position than Prescott has been at his, as you can see in the disparity in VORP, which is why you see a large group of quarterbacks clumped together a few tiers down the fantasy rankings.

             

    Trade Value: 6

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: Nelson Agholor #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in the fourth quarter during their game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 23, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    35. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

    36. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints

    37. Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

    38. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

    39. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    40. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    41. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    42. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers

    43. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    44. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

    45.  Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    46. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Thompson and Agholor are for real.

    Despite Washington refusing to make him the feature back, Thompson has managed double-digit points in standard-scoring leagues in five of his six games. Because he's such a dynamic weapon in the passing game, he'll continue to hold more value, though his lack of overall touches compared to the top options at the position limits his upside.

    Meanwhile, Agholor has developed into Wentz's most productive option at wide receiver ahead of Alshon Jeffery. That in large part has been due to the fact that Agholor has reached the end zone five times (compared to two for Jeffery) and has 12 more receiving yards.

    Jeffery still has upside—more on that later—but right now it appears the player you want in Philly's wide receiver corps is Agholor. 

                  

    Trade Value: 5

    GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 22: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 22, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Saints defeated the Packers 26-17. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Ge
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    47. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

    48. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

    49. Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    50. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans

    51.. Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins

    52. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    53. C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos

    54. LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    55. Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    56. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington

    57. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

    With the exception of Gore and Brees, who have been consistent if unspectacular, this value tier of players offers a lot of variance. Newton, for instance, has the upside of a top-five quarterback, but his inconsistency this year—four weeks with 13 or fewer points in standard leagues—keeps him from being among the position's elite.

    Peterson's upside in Arizona is unclear, as he followed a monster Week 6 with a pedestrian Week 7. Murray may not even be Tennessee's top option at running back by the end of the year with Derrick Henry once again looming. Ajayi hasn't even scored a touchdown this season. Reed just eclipsed five fantasy points in standard leagues for the first time this season.

    There is so much potential in this tier of players. Much of it has gone unrealized, a worrying trend.

                 

    Trade Value: 4

    GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 22: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yards during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on October 22, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Saints defeated the Packers 26-17. (Photo by Stacy Revere
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    58. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    59. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    60. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    61. Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo Bills

    62. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    63. Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    64. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

    65. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    66. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions

    Jones didn't have a carry in the first three weeks of the season and has already surpassed Ty Montgomery in fantasy points for the season. He's the running back you want in Green Bay.

    Earlier, we talked about Jeffery and a remaining sliver of hope for the wideout. Here it is: He has more receptions (26 to 24) and targets (54 to 35) than Agholor. The Eagles are still trying to keep him a big part of the offense. If he can turn those looks into more production, he could have a big second half of the season.

                 

    Trade Value: 3

    CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 22: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers hands the football off to Christian McCaffrey #22 in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears def
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    67. Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

    68. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

    69. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos

    70. Pierre Garcon, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    71. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

    72. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

    73. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers

    74. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    75. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    76. Jermaine Kearse, WR, New York Jets

    77. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    78. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    79. Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    McCaffrey's fantasy value is tied to his production as a receiver at this point. Luckily for fantasy players, he has 44 receptions for 329 yards and two touchdowns on 59 targets. His receptions and targets are the most among running backs, while only Thompson has more receiving yards at the position.

    Until the Panthers utilize him as a true feature back, however, he'll remain nothing more than a flex option and flex value.

                   

    Trade Value: 2

    SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty I
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    80. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

    81. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

    82. Mike Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    83. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers  

    84. J.J. Nelson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    85. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

    86. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    87. Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants

    88. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

    89. Rishard Matthews, WR, Tennessee Titans

    90. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    91. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

    92. Matt Forte, RB, New York Jets

    93. Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets

    94. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit Lions

    95. Dion Lewis, RB, New England Patriots

    96. Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    97. Latavius Murray, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    98. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns

    99. Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

    100. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    Much like last week, Elliott's fantasy value is in flux until his legal issues are ironed out. If he doesn't have to serve his suspension this year, he's in the top tier of players on this list. If he has to serve the six-game suspension this year, however, he won't appear amongst the top 100 players.

    So you can't trade him, because he may still be one of the truly elite options. And you can't trade for him, because he might not play for a six-game chunk. Unless you are a legal expert with an educated read on his legal situation, Elliott exists in value purgatory for the moment.

               

    All fantasy stats via Yahoo Sports.

