Curtis Granderson Left Off Dodgers 2017 World Series Roster for Brandon McCarthy

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are turning to right-hander Brandon McCarthy for pitching depth in the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros.

On Tuesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported the Dodgers left Curtis Granderson off their 25-man roster for the Fall Classic in favor of McCarthy.

Granderson was on Los Angeles' 25-man roster for the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series.

Shortstop Corey Seager, who was left off the NLCS roster with a back injury, is expected to be on the World Series roster, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is going with a 34-year-old McCarthy who hasn't pitched in a game since the regular-season finale Oct. 1. He threw two innings in relief in a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Granderson is just 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts in six games this postseason. The 36-year-old outfielder struggled after an August trade from the New York Mets to the Dodgers, posting a .161/.288/.366 slash line in 36 regular-season games.