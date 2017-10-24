    Cody Rhodes Says WWE Stole Dusty's Ideas, Invites McMahon Family to ROH Show

    Ring of Honor World champion and former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes cut a promo on WWE and the McMahon family Monday night regarding ROH's upcoming Survival of the Fittest Tour show in San Antonio.

    As seen in the following video courtesy of ROH Wrestling on Twitter, Rhodes invited the McMahons to attend the event:

    The ROH show will take place Nov. 17, which is one night before NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Houston.

    Rhodes mentioned WWE stealing the ideas of his late father—WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes—and WarGames was a creation of The American Dream in NWA in the 1980s.

    A WarGames match has never taken place under the WWE umbrella, but that will change when the Undisputed Era, Sanity and the team of the Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong clash in the double-ring, double-cage match on Nov. 18.

    Additionally, WWE has branded an upcoming SmackDown house show in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Nov. 25 as Starrcade, which was the name of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW's biggest annual event, and was also Rhodes' brainchild.

    After WWE made announcements regarding WarGames and Starrcade, Cody expressed his feelings about WWE using his father's creations in the following tweet:

    The 32-year-old Cody competed for WWE from 2007 until being granted his release in 2016. During his tenure, he became a six-time Tag Team champion and two-time Intercontinental champion.

    Since leaving WWE, Rhodes has enjoyed a great deal of success on the independent wrestling scene.

    In addition to being ROH World champion, Cody is a prominent member of the Bullet Club stable and has made a name for himself overseas as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

