    Marvin Lewis Says Joe Mixon 'Should Show Maturity' amid Complaints on Usage

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 08: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills at Paul Brown Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has responded to rookie running back Joe Mixon's complaints about not getting the ball enough. 

    Per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Lewis said Mixon needs to start showing "maturity" to play an integral role in the offense: 

    Everybody wants to be out there all the time. But we’re not going to create a run when we are down by 12 or 15 (points). We’re not going to create it. I saw a ball go on the ground when he received two balls thrown to him, which are the same situation. We got to handle it all the time the correct way, and be strong enough to not be led into questions after the game, which unfortunately he doesn’t know enough about.”

    After the Bengals' 29-14 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, Mixon was not happy with his limited role. 

    “Yeah, that’s frustrating,” Mixon said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I felt like (Le'Veon) Bell got the ball 35 times. I get it seven. All in the first half then don’t touch the ball again. Jeremy got one touch in the second half. It was frustrating to us running backs. We are in the room and feel like we are a part of the offense. If it worked in the first half why not do it in the second?”

    Mixon was the Bengals' leading rusher against the Steelers with 48 yards, but the team only ran the ball 17 times. The offense gained a total of 179 yards and committed two turnovers, allowing Pittsburgh to hold the ball for 35 minutes. 

    For the season, Mixon leads the Bengals with 74 carries and 235 yards. His 3.2 yards per attempt ranks 43rd out of 49 running backs who qualify for the NFL's rushing title.

    Related

      Video Play Button
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Is Flacco Elite? We Finally Have an Answer 🙃

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Hunt Is on for Smith-Schuster's Stolen Bike

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tomlin: 'We've Invested a Lot in Bryant, Won't Trade Him'

      Josh Alper
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Marshawn's 1-Game Suspension Upheld After Appeal

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report