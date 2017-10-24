Giannis Antetokounmpo off to Record-Breaking 4-Game Start

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal during Monday's 103-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

In doing so, he became the first player in NBA history to accumulate 147 points, 43 rebounds and 21 assists through the first four games of a season, per the Elias Sports Bureau (ESPN.com).

The Greek Freak is coming off an impressive 2016-17 campaign where he won the Most Improved Player award and was voted on to both the All-NBA and All-Defensive second teams. He also became the first player in NBA history to finish in the top 20 of all the major statistical categories, per NBA.com.

Antetokounmpo is posting 36.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest early in the campaign. It's not just counting stats that he's exceeding in, either, as he's also shooting 65.9 percent from the field.

The 22-year-old recently posted a career-high 44 points on 17-of-23 shooting against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Antetokounmpo's previous career high in scoring stood at 41, which he achieved against the Lakers last season.

The 1-2 Boston Celtics will be in Milwaukee on Thursday to face the Bucks, who own a 3-1 mark following Monday's win. With Gordon Hayward out for the season, the Celtics may struggle to find wing depth capable of slowing down Antetokounmpo.