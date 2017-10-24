Astros vs. Dodgers: Game 1 Live-Stream Schedule and Pre-Series Comments

Elsa/Getty Images

The Fall Classic is upon us and features two of the three best teams from the regular season in the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. That has set up an intriguing World Series matchup, with Game 1 scheduled for Tuesday night.

We'll break down the viewing information for that game and preview the series below.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8:09 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Watch: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports Go

Preview

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw knows that more than just a title is on the line in the World Series—the team's place in history and in the collective memory of baseball fans everywhere is also at stake.

"I guess my first like real memory is probably the Yankees in the late '90s, early 2000, winning maybe three in a row or something like that," Kershaw said of his World Series memories, per Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune.

"I remember that pretty well. I remember when the Arizona Diamondbacks won 2001. So I guess the point is that I remember. You remember watching. You remember who went to the World Series. Unless you're a real baseball fan, you (don't) remember who loses, so we need to win."

History is written by the victors, as the old saying goes. It's also written about the victors far more often.

But for the Astros, there are real-life implications to this particular World Series as well, as the city of Houston recovers from the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. Per Sullivan, Justin Verlander further elaborated upon that point:

"I've touched on this before about having the experience of playing into a World Series with a city that kind of needed a boost and something to cheer for. And there's a lot of people that are really hurting right now in this city. And it gives the city something to rally around and gives people something to cheer for that otherwise may not have a lot to be hopeful for.

"And to be part of that, no matter how big or small it is, whether you're the MVP or whether you are the last pitcher in the bullpen, that's something that you will never forget, and how this city embraces all of that, I'll never forget."

Sometimes, the games are more than just games.

As for those games themselves, however, they'll likely break down according to a few key battles. Most notably, the Dodgers bring a fantastic rotation and bullpen against Houston's devastating lineup.

In Kershaw, Yu Darvish, Rich Hill and Alex Wood, the Dodgers have the clear advantage in starting pitching. On the other hand, no pitcher in baseball is hotter than Verlander right now, who has gone 9-0 since joining the Astros and is 4-0 this postseason with a 1.46 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.

The Dodgers also hold the advantage in the bullpen, relying on pitchers like Kenta Maeda, Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen to close out games. Those three have given up just one unearned run this postseason.

The Astros have struggled once games go beyond their starting pitchers, meanwhile, with a 5.03 ERA this postseason. Unless they suddenly improve, the Astros will need pitchers like Verlander, Dallas Keuchel (the team's Game 1 starter), Lance McCullers Jr. and Charlie Morton to go deep into games.

On the other hand, the Astros had baseball's best lineup in 2017, led by Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer. Altuve, in particular, has been clutch in the postseason, raking five homers and eight RBI while hitting .400.

Correa believes Altuve is the best player going at the moment.

"He’s the MVP," Correa said of Altuve, per Adam Spolane of CBS Houston. "He’s the best player in the league right now, he showed it all year long, he’s very special."

"Best hitter on the planet," Correa added. "Nothing impresses me anymore."

Players like Altuve and Correa will be key for the Astros. If they can solve the Dodgers' starting pitching and bullpen and the offense continues clicking, the Astros have the ability to out-slug the Dodgers. While LA's offense is also dangerous, the Astros have tortured opposing pitchers all season long.

Of course, never underestimate the ability of a player like Yasiel Puig to come up big in a clutch moment for the Dodgers.

"[Puig's] been incredible this postseason," shortstop Corey Seager noted, per Beth Harris of the Associated Press. "It reminds me a lot of when he kind of came up in '13. He played with freedom. He played with passion. He really looked like he enjoyed himself, enjoyed playing the game. He wanted to be in the big moments, and he's been in the big moments this postseason and he's come through for us."

Still, the Dodgers will have the greatest advantage if the series evolves into a collection of pitching duels. With Kershaw on the mound in Game 1, the game's best pitcher—depending on whom you ask, of course—can set the tone for the rest of the series.

Hill certainly believes that Kershaw has the ability to inspire his teammates, on and off the field.

"When you're around a guy like that who is passionate and intense and loves what they do every single day, you can't help but have that seep into your own game," he told Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com. "It's his constant pursuit of perfection. It's his intensity in the weight room. It's his continued preparation in his bullpens. His passion for the game is something that everybody can feed off of in the locker room, and everyone does."

In Game 1, the Dodgers would settle for feeding off his dominance.