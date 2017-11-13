Byron Maxwell Reportedly Signs 1-Year Contract with Seattle Seahawks

John Cordes/Associated Press

Following his release from the Miami Dolphins, veteran cornerback Byron Maxwell reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news Monday.

The 29-year-old Maxwell has appeared in just two games this season due to a foot injury, registering eight tackles, one forced fumble and no interceptions.

Maxwell arrived in Miami prior to the 2016 season as part of a trade along with linebacker Kiko Alonso from the Philadelphia Eagles.

He started 13 games for the Dolphins in 2016 and finished with 53 tackles, two interceptions and a career-high 15 passes defended as Miami reached the playoffs.

Prior to his time in Miami, Maxwell spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seahawks, meaning this is a homecoming of sorts.

Maxwell was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of Clemson, and it wasn't until his third season that he became a significant part of the Legion of Boom secondary.

He appeared in 16 games and made five starts in 2013, registering a career-high four interceptions in support of Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner.

Maxwell started all three of the Seahawks' playoff games that season and was in the starting lineup when they routed the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

He signed with the Eagles in free agency prior to the 2015 season, but after just one year with the organization, he was dealt to Miami.

One of the biggest issues surrounding Maxwell over the years has been his inability to stay healthy.

Maxwell has appeared in all 16 games in a single season just once, and he has missed at least three contests in each of the past four campaigns.

He has seven games of playoff experience to his credit, though, and the fact that he played in arguably one of the greatest secondaries in NFL history during his time with the Seahawks makes him a worthwhile signing.

Maxwell is far from a shutdown No. 1 cornerback, but the Seahawks now have a much deeper secondary after adding him to the mix, especially after Sherman ruptured his Achilles.