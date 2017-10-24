WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 24

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The looming threat of an invasion didn't lead to anything on Tuesday's WWE SmackDown, but the show was a productive one.

With a focus on building the brand's teams for Survivor Series, it made most of its airtime count.

The blue brand worked out who will captain its women's Survivor Series team. Sami Zayn and Randy Orton clashed for the right to be a part of the men's team. Baron Corbin devoured his foe in and out of the ring, establishing himself as a dangerous predator with no regard for the rules.

The hopping, grinning irritant Zayn was the star of the show.

He impressed in a verbal encounter with SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon to start things off, and he closed out the night with the match of the night opposite The Viper.

Raw never made SmackDown pay for raiding the show on Monday. The tease of that onslaught will continue into next week.

So, while not as newsworthy as the red brand's latest effort, the most recent SmackDown gave us plenty to talk about. Read on for a full breakdown of the episode.