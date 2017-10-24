WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 24

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 24October 24, 2017
The looming threat of an invasion didn't lead to anything on Tuesday's WWE SmackDown, but the show was a productive one.
With a focus on building the brand's teams for Survivor Series, it made most of its airtime count.
The blue brand worked out who will captain its women's Survivor Series team. Sami Zayn and Randy Orton clashed for the right to be a part of the men's team. Baron Corbin devoured his foe in and out of the ring, establishing himself as a dangerous predator with no regard for the rules.
The hopping, grinning irritant Zayn was the star of the show.
He impressed in a verbal encounter with SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon to start things off, and he closed out the night with the match of the night opposite The Viper.
Raw never made SmackDown pay for raiding the show on Monday. The tease of that onslaught will continue into next week.
So, while not as newsworthy as the red brand's latest effort, the most recent SmackDown gave us plenty to talk about. Read on for a full breakdown of the episode.
Sami Zayn Confronts Shane McMahon
- Fans chant "Welcome back!"
- "When you're going to get into a fight, it's best to strike first."—McMahon.
McMahon explained how he planned his invasion of Raw.
Zayn entered and tried to ease things over between him and the commissioner, but McMahon wasn't having it.
The former NXT champ offered his and Kevin Owens' services at Survivor Series, but Shane-O-Mac told him he would have to defeat Orton in order to make it on to the team.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Grating heel Zayn is excellent. He has done well to keep adding nuances to his character and exaggerating his mannerisms so far. He and McMahon clicked here.
And the commish creating a high-stakes match out of the gate was a welcome sight.
It should be an award to be on the Survivor Series squad. Fighting to earn your spot makes perfect sense—far better than just announcing the participants as we've seen in the past.
The New Day vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin
- The Usos call Gable a "pitbull with no collar."
- Gable hits Woods with a flip kick.
- Gable shoves Woods into the ropes to set up him for a kick from Benjamin.
The Usos provided guest commentary as the action unfolded.
Shelton Benjamin found himself in trouble early on against The New Day. However, he and Chad Gable managed to overwhelm Kofi Kingston, keeping the high-flyer in their corner.
Xavier Woods fared a touch better but ended up laid out thanks a kick to the back of the head.
Result
Gable and Benjamin win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Gable and Benjamin kept their win streak going with a decent bit of tag team action. They acted increasingly heelish, bending the rules to get the victory. They and The Usos should be excellent.
What WWE will do with The New Day in the meantime is a big question mark.
Fashion Files
- "We're both Mr. Pink."—Fandango
- "Wasteland stuff."—Viktor on what he was doing to Ellsworth.
- "The B in brothers is silent."—Breeze.
Breezango parodied Reservoir Dogs with The Ascension's help. The two teams interrogated James Ellsworth. They discovered dirty underwear in the Money in the Bank briefcase.
They teased a Stranger Things sendup for next week.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
The Ascension as the voice of reason is great. It helps move the story along while Breezango is free to play in the forest of absurdity. Viktor and Konnor are breaking out, becoming key to the Fashion Files equation.
Not a lot has happened in these segments lately, but they have been efficient bursts of comedy. Both Breezango and The Ascension are making their mark without getting in the ring.
Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara
- Sin Cara hits consecutive suicide dives.
- Corbin hits End of Days on the floor.
- "You won't see this ever!"—Corbin to Sin Cara while holding the United States Championship.
Corbin barreled over Sin Cara, dominating him from the get-go. The luchador was briefly able to use his speed advantage to force the bigger man into retreat.
The Lone Wolf clobbered Sin Cara in the corner until the referee disqualified him. After the bell, Corbin continued the attack.
Result
Sin Cara wins via disqualification.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
While no great match, Corbin vs. Sin Cara allowed the latter to get another upset win while elevating the former. The U.S. champ looked vicious and dangerous here as he should all the time.
Sin Cara isn't a quality option as a long-term challenger, but this story has done well to bridge the gap between now and whatever's ahead for The Lone Wolf.
AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh
- The Singh Brothers mock Heyman's introduction of Brock Lesnar.
- "I have dominated Randy Orton and outwrestled Shinsuke Nakamura."—Mahal.
- "I am Brock Lesnar's worst nightmare."—Mahal.
The Singh Brothers welcomed Jinder Mahal in over-the-top fashion.
The WWE champ fired back at Paul Heyman's comments from Raw. He bragged about his rise to the top.
AJ Styles soon arrived to cut him off.
The Phenomenal One clocked Sunil Singh and whipped him around. Even his brother's distraction couldn't save Sunil. Styles slapped on the Calf Crusher for the victory.
Result
Styles wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was the best mic work we've seen from Mahal to this point. He was more natural and convincing, seemingly legitimately fired up about Heyman's insults.
Not having to do his usual ethnicity-centered shtick really helped.
Styles squashing Singh was the only logical choice. The minion shouldn't be able to hang with a top-tier star. Plus, he could use a rest after wrestling twice in two days.
Fatal 5-Way Match to Decide Survivor Series Captain
- "Not you, Lana."—Bryan.
- Natalya gets the announcer to introduce her as the greatest member of the Hart family.
- Tamina turns a Carmella handshake attempt into a Samoan Drop.
- Carmella hits a crossbody on to both Lynch and Flair.
- Carmella sends Naomi crashing into a ring post.
Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi vs. Tamina
SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan told the women backstage they would battle to claim the captain's spot for the brand's Survivor Series team.
In the ring, chaos broke out quickly. Tamina cleared the ring. Lynch and Flair soon traded shots. Naomi dove out of the ring onto her foes.
Lana got involved, angering and distracting Flair.
Carmella looked as if she were closing in on a victory, but The Irish Lass Kicker put her in the Dis-Arm-Her to finish her off.
Result
Lynch wins via submission to become SmackDown's Survivor Series captain.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
A fun match packed into a small space saw Tamina performing at a higher level than normal, great energy from Carmella and a welcome win for Lynch.
A lot got done despite this not being particularly long.
Lana and Flair's rivalry, which hasn't been touched on enough recently, was stirred up again here. Natalya's cameo did its job. And Team Blue decided its captain, smartly giving the role to someone who hasn't had much to work with of late.
Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode Cross Paths
- Ziggler mocks The Rock's "Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?" catchphrase.
- "I had the time of my life fighting."—Roode.
Dolph Ziggler told Renee Young that fans only wanted catchphrases and don't know what a real Superstar is. Bobby Roode soon showed up.
They bickered about their recent battles. Roode suggested they have a 2-out-of-3 Falls match to settle the score.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D+
Analysis
Ziggler's shtick now including catchphases gives him more to work with, but it's still a snoozer of an act.
He and Roode have minimal chemistry both in and out of the ring. Their interaction here was serviceable but flat.
Nothing about their first two matches makes a 2-out-of-3 Falls bout sound enticing. At least the uninspiring feud should be over after that.
Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn
- Zayn taunts Orton by dancing in the center of the ring.
- Orton floors Zayn with an uppercut.
- Zayn hits a moonsault off the security barricade.
- Orton slams Zayn into the announce table.
Backstage, Zayn and Kevin Owens promised to each be the Survivor Series captain. KO announced he would face Nakamura next week to earn his spot on the team.
Once the match began, Orton battered Zayn around.
The Underdog from the Underground gained control once the action moved to the outside, but The Viper slugged his way back into it. Orton had Zayn on the ropes when Owens interfered.
That only delayed things, though. Orton landed a low blow followed by an RKO to put away his foe.
Result
Orton wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
A strong showing from Zayn and Orton here. They have surprisingly good chemistry. Zayn trying to annoy his opponent was mightily entertaining.
It will be interesting to see where Zayn ends up for Survivor Series. As hot as he's been, he has to feature prominently.