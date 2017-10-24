Charles Barkley on Lonzo Ball: I Would Go 'At His Head,' Trash Talk LaVar Ball

Charles Barkley on Lonzo Ball: I Would Go 'At His Head,' Trash Talk LaVar BallOctober 24, 2017
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley divulged Monday how he would have handled Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball if they played in the same era.
As seen in the following video courtesy of TMZ Sports, Barkley said he would have used Ball's outspoken father, LaVar, against him:
"I would've been going at his head, no question," Barkley said. "Would've been talking to him the whole time about his daddy."
Despite his comments, Barkley called Ball a "nice kid" and said he thinks he will develop into "a heck of a player."
Barkley also expressed his belief that LaVar's comments are putting an unnecessary target on Lonzo's back, saying, "It's not a good thing his dad put that kind of pressure onto him. His dad couldn't play dead, and now he's got everyone not liking his son. So, his son's going to have to deal with that."
The No. 2 overall pick out of UCLA has had an up-and-down start to his NBA career with averages of 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists through three games.
Although he dropped 29 points against the Phoenix Suns, three-point and eight-point showings sandwiched that outing.
He had an especially difficult time in his debut against the Los Angeles Clippers, as former NBA All-Defensive Team selection Patrick Beverley locked him down.
Beverley seemed to take pride in stymieing Ball, as he shouted, "Weak ass motherf--ker. Bring him out on the court with me and I will tear his ass up," in apparent reference to Ball after the game, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk and Marc J. Spears.
Ball is shooting 34.8 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three-point range, but he has shown flashes of becoming a superstar.
With two near triple-doubles to his credit, Ball is paying the type of dividends expected out of a No. 2 overall selection.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid
Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star
Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers
NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg
NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme
Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP
Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far
Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft
Josh Hart NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Kyle Kuzma NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie
Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls
Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie
Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie
Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie
The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History
Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle