    Charles Barkley on Lonzo Ball: I Would Go 'At His Head,' Trash Talk LaVar Ball

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2017

    Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley divulged Monday how he would have handled Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball if they played in the same era.

    As seen in the following video courtesy of TMZ Sports, Barkley said he would have used Ball's outspoken father, LaVar, against him:

    "I would've been going at his head, no question," Barkley said. "Would've been talking to him the whole time about his daddy."

    Despite his comments, Barkley called Ball a "nice kid" and said he thinks he will develop into "a heck of a player."

    Barkley also expressed his belief that LaVar's comments are putting an unnecessary target on Lonzo's back, saying, "It's not a good thing his dad put that kind of pressure onto him. His dad couldn't play dead, and now he's got everyone not liking his son. So, his son's going to have to deal with that."

    The No. 2 overall pick out of UCLA has had an up-and-down start to his NBA career with averages of 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists through three games.

    Although he dropped 29 points against the Phoenix Suns, three-point and eight-point showings sandwiched that outing.

    He had an especially difficult time in his debut against the Los Angeles Clippers, as former NBA All-Defensive Team selection Patrick Beverley locked him down.

    Beverley seemed to take pride in stymieing Ball, as he shouted, "Weak ass motherf--ker. Bring him out on the court with me and I will tear his ass up," in apparent reference to Ball after the game, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk and Marc J. Spears.

    Ball is shooting 34.8 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three-point range, but he has shown flashes of becoming a superstar.

    With two near triple-doubles to his credit, Ball is paying the type of dividends expected out of a No. 2 overall selection. 

