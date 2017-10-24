Byron Maxwell Reportedly Released by Dolphins After 1-Plus Seasons with Team

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins reportedly released veteran defensive back Byron Maxwell on Tuesday morning.

Adam Schefter‏ of ESPN passed along the news and noted the cornerback is "expected to have a market" as a free agent.

Maxwell, who joined Miami in March 2016, recorded eight combined tackles and one forced fumble across the Dolphins' first two games of the 2017 season. He's missed the last four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Clemson product had started to fall out of favor with the coaching staff even before he got hurt, though. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald provided comments the former Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback made in early October about getting benched.

"For some reason, whatever, they benched me," Maxwell said. "But in no way, shape, did I think my play [warranted] that. It's a coach's decision. Sometimes you have to deal with it. I'm a team player. Suck it up. Obviously, you think you're the best man to do the job. You can't control it. Everyone is trying to support your family trying to do the job."

Pro Football Focus gave him a lackluster 39.2 grade for his limited performance so far this season.

He was more productive in prior seasons. He's tallied 207 combined tackles, 52 passes defended, 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles across 76 career games.

The Kansas City Chiefs (28th), Philadelphia Eagles (29th) and New England Patriots (32nd) are among the playoff contenders who rank near the bottom in passing yards allowed per game. One of those teams, or one in a similar position, probably represents the best fit for Maxwell.

