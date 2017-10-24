Dodgers Reportedly Won't Kneel During Anthem Before Game 1 of 2017 World Series

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will stand in unison for the United States national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

TMZ Sports reported none of the Dodgers plan to take a knee during the anthem as a form of protest and team management hasn't even discussed the issue with the players.

No member of the Los Angeles organization has protested during the anthem throughout the 2017 season. Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was the only MLB player to follow the lead of numerous NFL players and other athletes by kneeling to make a statement about racial injustice.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained his view of the potential protests last month.

"Personally, yeah, I'd have a problem because my father served this country for 30 years and I understand—I can appreciate any player's individual, however they act, and that's personal," he told reporters. "But I would just ask every person to really be educated. When you make a point, something like that—and it's been in baseball. It's been in sports. But the thing is, really think long and hard, and really be educated on why you're doing what you're doing. After that it's each individual player's decision."

Although the issue started to take center stage during the 2016 NFL preseason, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement, it's once again become a hot-button topic due to polarizing comments by President Donald Trump.

The response has varied by sport. The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors opted against visiting the White House to celebrate their 2017 title, while the NHL champion Pittsburgh Penguins made the standard trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

So far, there's been no confirmation of the Astros' plans for Tuesday night's World Series opener.

