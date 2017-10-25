    EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 9

    Sam TigheWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterOctober 25, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: John Stones of Manchester City claps the fans after winning the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    Just when you thought the Premier League couldn't top itself in the drama stakes, this weekend came along. West Ham were butchered on their own patch by promoted Brighton, Everton lost heavily, leading to Ronald Koeman's sacking on Monday, and Jose Mourinho turned on his players as they lost to Huddersfield Town.

    We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

    Goalkeepers

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: City goalkeeper Ederson in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Manchester City and SSC Napoli at Etihad Stadium on October 17, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Im
    Stu Forster/Getty Images

    David De Gea's lead at the top is so large, the fact he didn't manage a clean sheet against Huddersfield Town doesn't really matter. He did as much as he could anyway, making a standout point-blank save in the lead-up to Aaron Mooy's goal.

    Ederson Moraes rises to second after keeping yet another clean sheet of his own, and once again impressing with his proactiveness and bravery sweeping up.

    Jonas Lossl shrugged off his run of iffy form to excel against Manchester United, and even grabbed an assist for Laurent Depoitre's goal.

                      

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    2Ederson Moraes (+1)Manchester City
    3Hugo Lloris (+1)Tottenham
    4Nick Pope (-2)Burnley
    5Thibaut Courtois (Stay)Chelsea
    6Rob Elliot (Stay)
    		Newcastle United
    7Jordan Pickford (Stay)Everton
    8Lukasz Fabianski (+1)Swansea City
    9Jonas Lossl (+1)Huddersfield Town
    10Asmir Begovic (-2)AFC Bournemouth

    Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Kieran Trippier of Tottenham in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    Like De Gea, Kyle Walker now has quite the lead at the top of his positional ranking. Another steady, secure performance at the weekend has led to a big gap opening up between he and Antonio Valencia.

    Watford may have conceded four goals, but Kiko Femenia played pretty well and, had Richarlison not produced one of the misses of the season, would have had an assist.

    One who did grab an assist was Kieran Trippier, though he had little hand in creating the goal that actually transpired. That's the second time in the space of a month he's fed a hopeful ball toward Harry Kane and reaped the benefits of his colleague's incredible individual work.

                      

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Joe Gomez (-4)

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    2Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
    3Kiko Femenia (+1)Watford
    4Kieran Trippier (+3)Tottenham Hotspur
    5Cedric Soares (+1)Southampton
    6Matthew Lowton (-3)Burnley
    7Tommy Smith (+3)Huddersfield Town
    8Hector Bellerin (Stay)Arsenal
    9Joe Gomez (-4)Liverpool
    10Victor Moses (-1)Chelsea

    Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Ryan Bertrand of Southampton and Jay Rodriguez of West Bromwich Albion battle for possession during the Premier League match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Southa
    Steve Bardens/Getty Images

    That Ben Davies was on the bench for Tottenham against Liverpool suggests he's feeling fit and fine again, but he might well be worried that Danny Rose was sat alongside him. It'll be interesting to see how that positional battle plays out.

    The standout left-backs this week were Sead Kolasinac (very comfortable and solid vs. Everton), Ryan Bertrand (influential on the flank vs. West Brom) and Chris Lowe (just as solid as his team-mates in a historic win over Manchester United).

                           

    Biggest rise: Chris Lowe (+4)

    Biggest fall: Kieran Gibbs (-3)

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Ben Davies (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Sead Kolasinac (Stay)Arsenal
    3Ryan Bertrand (+2)Southampton
    4Stephen Ward (-1)Burnley
    5Marcos Alonso (-1)Chelsea
    6Javi Manquillo (Stay)Newcastle United
    7Chris Lowe (+4)Huddersfield Town
    8Danilo (Stay)Manchester City
    9Charlie Daniels (Stay)AFC Bournemouth
    10Kieran Gibbs (-3)West Brom

    Centre-Backs

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: John Stones of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Manchester City and SSC Napoli at Etihad Stadium on October 17, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Ima
    Gareth Copley/Getty Images

    Last week's top two—John Stones and James Tarkowskisquared off against one another on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, and it was the former who starred. It paves the way for him to move top of the rankings.

    Stones' colleague, Nicolas Otamendi, has overcome some early-season wobbles and impressed of late; as a partnership they look solid, and Otamendi presents a serious goalscoring threat.

    Christopher Schindler, Jamaal Lascelles and Lewis Dunk all impressed in their respective matches, too.

                     

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Ben Mee (-7)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1John Stones (+1)Manchester City
    2James Tarkowski (-1)Burnley
    3Eric Bailly (Stay)Manchester United
    4Phil Jones (Stay)Manchester United
    5Jan Vertonghen (+2)Tottenham Hotspur
    6Jamaal Lascelles (+2)Newcastle United
    7Nicolas Otamendi (+3)Manchester City
    8Toby Alderweireld (+1)Tottenham Hotspur
    9Christopher Schindler (+3)Huddersfield Town
    10Cesar Azpilicueta (-4)Chelsea
    11Davinson Sanchez (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    12Ben Mee (-7)Burnley
    13Lewis Dunk (+3)Brighton & Hove Albion
    14Maya Yoshida (Stay)Southampton
    15Nacho Monreal (New!)Arsenal
    16Ciaran Clark (-1)Newcastle United
    17Zanka (+3)Huddersfield Town
    18Harry Maguire (+1)Leicester City
    19Federico Fernandez (-2)Swansea City
    20Christian Kabasele (-2)Watford

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: David Silva of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    We've had to make some big changes in this area, and they are as follows:

    • Kevin De Bruyne has been moved to the attacking midfielder/winger section, so David Silva shifts up one to first, with Mario Lemina following him into second.
    • Aaron Mooy, Mikel Merino, Aaron Ramsey and Abdoulaye Doucoure—all goalscorers this week—all leap upward.
    • Paul Pogba is removed from the ranking as injuries mean he has played fewer than half of Manchester United's nine games.
    • Marouane Fellaini drops out for the same reason, meaning we had to dig deep for a 20th, and Gareth Barry hasn't necessarily been playing that well of late.

                        

    Biggest rise: Aaron Mooy (+8)

    Biggest fall: Grzegorz Krychowiak (-2)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1David Silva (+1)Manchester City
    2Mario Lemina (+1)Southampton
    3N'Golo Kante (Stay)Chelsea
    4Abdoulaye Doucoure (+4)Watford
    5Nemanja Matic (Stay)Manchester United
    6Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    7Aaron Mooy (+8)Huddersfield Town
    8Mikel Merino (+6)Newcastle United
    9Philippe Coutinho (+2)Liverpool
    10Steven Defour (-1)Burnley
    11Jack Cork (-1)Burnley
    12Tiemoue Bakayoko (+1)Chelsea
    13Aaron Ramsey (+6)Arsenal
    14Grzegorz Krychowiak (-2)West Bromwich Albion
    15Dale Stephens (+4)Brighton & Hove Albion
    16Nathaniel Chalobah (Stay)Watford
    17Eric Dier (Stay)Tottenham
    18Isaac Hayden (New!)Newcastle United
    19Oriol Romeu (New!)Southampton
    20Gareth Barry (New!)West Bromwich Albion

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park on October 22, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
    Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

    De Bruyne shifts to this section to reflect his role on the pitch of late, and he of course nabs the No. 1 spot. He's been the best player in the Premier League through nine weeks, so although Christian Eriksen has also been superb, he has to vacate and make way.

    Alexis Sanchez moves up 10 after destroying Everton, and Anthony Martial falls the same distance after putting in an awful shift against Huddersfield Town. He was hauled off at half-time before he could be sent off.

    Dele Alli's excellent showing against Liverpool gives him a much-needed boost.

                  

    Biggest rise: Alexis Sanchez (+10)

    Biggest fall: Anthony Martial (-10)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    2Christian Eriksen (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    3Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
    4Raheem Sterling (-2)Manchester City
    5Marcus Rashford (Stay)Manchester United
    6Richarlison (-2)Watford
    7Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    8Alexis Sanchez (+10)Arsenal
    9Sadio Mane (-1)Liverpool
    10Dele Alli (+6)Tottenham Hotspur
    11Matt Ritchie (+3)Newcastle United
    12Michail Antonio (-2)West Ham United
    13Riyad Mahrez (+7)Leicester City
    14Henrikh Mkhitaryan (-8)Manchester United
    15Tom Cleverley (Stay)Watford
    16Danny Welbeck (-3)Arsenal
    17Juan Mata (-1)Watford
    18Pedro (New!)Chelsea
    19Anthony Martial (-10)Manchester United
    20Robbie Brady (Stay)Burnley

    Strikers

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the wamr up prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Im
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    We have five strikers who are scoring regularly and playing well, so the philosophy right now is to put whoever had the best weekend top. That's Harry Kane this time, who scored twice and assisted one as Liverpool fell to his sword.

    The battle between Gabriel Jesus (second) and Sergio Aguero (third) for playing time atop this Manchester City team is going to be intriguing, not least because neither seem to be giving up any quarter in the fight.

    Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy combined just like old times against Swansea City and ripped the Welsh side's defence apart.

                       

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Harry Kane (+1)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Gabriel Jesus (-1)Manchester City
    3Sergio Aguero (+1)Manchester City
    4Romelu Lukaku (+1)Manchester United
    5Alvaro Morata (-2)Chelsea
    6Alexandre Lacazette (+1)Arsenal
    7Jamie Vardy (-1)Leicester City
    8Laurent Depoitre (New!)Huddersfield Town
    9Shinji Okazaki (New!)Leicester City
    10Chris Wood (-2)Burnley

                                               

    All statistics via WhoScored.com 

