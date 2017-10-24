Martavis Bryant Wants Steelers Exit, Will Play out Contract If Not Traded

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant reportedly said Tuesday that he is prepared to play out the remainder of his contract and leave the team following the 2018 season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, fellow ESPN reporter Josina Anderson said Tuesday on SportsCenter that Bryant told her he wants out of Pittsburgh if his role on offense doesn't change, citing a need to support his family.

If a trade doesn't materialize, however, Bryant is reportedly willing to wait until he becomes a free agent after the 2018 campaign.

Per Anderson, Bryant also said, "I just want to be happy. I would like for it to be here, but if not then oh well. Just got to move on."

When asked about a preferred timeline by Anderson, Bryant added, "By the end of whenever the trade deadline is. I mean, if things don't get better, then I got to go."

Trade rumors regarding Bryant began to swirl last week, and a source told Fowler on Sunday that Bryant "wants out, point blank."

Bryant has seemingly been surpassed on the Steelers' depth chart by rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, and his frustration was apparent following Pittsburgh's 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Fowler, Bryant commented on an Instagram post by @fantasyfootballcounselor, saying, "JuJu is no where near better than me, fool. All they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and whoever else."

Bryant deleted that comment and then attempted to clarify his stance in another comment that read, "JuJu is the future and got great talent and is going to be one of the best to play this game. I want him to get his. I just want mines, period, point-blank. Ain't nobody did nothing to get me back. I worked my ass off to get myself back with no help and little support, period. In due time the process will show."

The situation took another turn Monday with Bryant calling in sick and failing to show up for scheduled team meetings, per Fowler.

Despite Bryant's unhappiness, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers "certainly" have no plans to trade him.

The 25-year-old wideout missed the entire 2016 season due to a suspension stemming from violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Thus far in 2017, Bryant is tied for third on the team with 18 receptions, is second on the team with 234 receiving yards and has reeled in one touchdown.

Over the past two games, however, Bryant has combined for just 30 yards on three catches.

