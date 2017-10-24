Fantasy Football Week 8 Cheat Sheet: Flex Rankings, Projections for Waiver Adds

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Smart fantasy football owners knew that this week was coming, with six NFL teams on bye.

It can be tough to field a solid fantasy lineup with this many teams on the sidelines (six are also on bye in Week 9), but it's something that fantasy owners face every season.

In one-week fantasy games, everyone is in the same boat and it's not a big problem. However, in season-long fantasy leagues, teams will feel the impact of the byes and it can ruin the momentum that has been created by strong starts.

Here's our look at our cheat sheet for Week 8 games.

Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady, New England vs. L.A. Chargers

2. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco

3. Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Dallas

4. Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Chicago

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas at Washington

6. Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Houston

7. Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers at New England

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets

9. Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. Denver

10. Derek Carr, Oakland at Buffalo

Brady is right where you would expect him to be, as he is leading the league with 315.2 passing yards per game, while throwing 15 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. Brady's ability to read defenses separates him from every other quarterback in the league, including Drew Brees of the Saints.

Brady will be competing against a couple of top pass-rushers in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, but the Pats will almost certainly give their quarterback adequate protection. Look for Brady and the Pats to come up with a peak offensive performance here.

Wentz is still learning his trade, but he is already one of the top quarterbacks in the game in his second season. He had a brilliant four-TD performance in the Week 7 Monday night game against the Redskins, and he should have another field day against the winless 49ers.

Cousins is one of the most accurate passers in the league, and the Redskins return home this week against division rival Dallas after losing to the Eagles. Cousins is completing 68.2 percent of his passes and has a 12-3 TD-interception ratio, and he should come out and attack the Dallas defense.

Running backs

1. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh at Detroit

2. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Oakland

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Washington

4. Jordan Howard, Chicago at New Orleans

5. Melvin Gordon, L.A. Chargers at New England

6. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets

7. Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Chicago

8. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Denver

9. C.J. Anderson, Denver at Kansas City

10. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Cleveland

Bell is approaching his best form, if he is not there already. After a slow start, he has run for 684 yards, averaging 97.7 yards per game with four rushing touchdowns. Bell is an excellent pass-catcher who can run over tacklers or make the moves he needs to get by them.

McCoy's versatility has been the key to Buffalo's game plan this season. The coaching staff and management trust McCoy to be the key cog in their offense. He is a brilliant runner and receiver, and he should be able to rip through an Oakland defense that has not been among the league leaders.

Many thought Elliott would be in the middle of a suspension right now, but he remains in the Cowboys lineup. Elliott's power was a huge factor in the Week 7 win over the 49ers, and he has rushed for 540 yards and four touchdowns. Look for Elliott to rush for 125 yards and two TDs vs. Washington.

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Wide receivers

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Detroit

2. A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets

4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Chicago

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Seattle

6. Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Houston

7. Dez Bryant, Dallas at Washington

8. Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers at New England

9. Chris Hogan, New England vs. L.A. Chargers

10. Brandin Cooks, New England vs. L.A. Chargers

Brown is the best pass-catcher in the game, and this statement is made with full confidence because of his combination of speed, athleticism, agility, skill and desire to make game-changing plays. He leads the league with 765 receiving yards and has three TD receptions, and the bet here is that he is about to go on a long string of multiple-TD performances.

Green has a sensational matchup this week against the Colts. Not only do the Colts have a soft secondary that will have a difficult time trying to cover him, the Indianapolis offense has a hard time holding onto the ball. This will give Green a number of chances to come up with huge chances.

Jones is just too big, strong and fast for nearly every secondary in the NFL. He can pick the 50-50 ball out of the air or steal the ball away from a defensive back who is about to make an interception. Jones is nearly unstoppable when he makes a big play early in the game.

Tight ends

1. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco

2. Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. L.A. Chargers

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Denver

4. Hunter Henry, L.A. Chargers at New England

5. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Cleveland (in London)

6. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta

7. Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Dallas

8. Jason Witten, Dallas at Washington

9. Jared Cook, Oakland at Buffalo

10. George Kittle, San Francisco at Philadelphia

Ertz is nearly as good as Gronkowski and Kelce at this point in his development because he can make the difficult catch in traffic. Ertz is an excellent athlete with brilliant hands and the know-how to get open.

Gronkowski is an unstoppable force who has the speed and power to dominate as long as he stays healthy. Look for Gronkowski to take ownership of this game and catch two TD passes versus a Los Angeles team that has won three games in a row but is vulnerable in this spot.

Kelce is one of the most exuberant players in the league, and he will make some of the toughest catches in the league. He will also fight hard for extra yardage, and he is a dangerous player when he has room to run after the catch.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Flex Rankings

1. WR Will Fuller V, Houston at Seattle

2. WR Danny Amendola, New England vs. L.A. Chargers

3. RB Duke Johnson, Cleveland vs. Minnesota (in London)

4. RB Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. Cleveland (in London)

5. WR Jermaine Kearse, N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta

6. RB Paul Richardson, Seattle vs. Houston

7. WR Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets

8. TE Hunter Henry, L.A. Chargers at New England

9. WR Willie Snead, New Orleans vs. Chicago

10. WR Jordan Matthews, Buffalo vs. Oakland

Fuller has explosive speed, and while the Seahawks will play tough and nasty defense, they will concentrate on stopping DeAndre Hopkins, which should give Fuller the opportunity to make several big plays.

Amendola is one of Brady's favorite receivers, and even though he ranks behind Hogan, Cooks and Gronkowski, he could still catch eight passes or more against the Chargers.

The Browns are winless, but Johnson is an excellent receiver out of the backfield and he could surprise the Vikings in London.

Key Waiver Adds

QB Matt Moore, Miami

RB Latavius Murray, Minnesota

RB T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville

WR Kenny Stills, Miami

WR Ted Ginn, New Orleans

TE O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay

Moore stepped in for the injured Jay Cutler and led the Dolphins to a come-from-behind victory over the Jets, and he will get another opportunity to lead the Dolphins Thursday night against the Ravens.

Murray had a brilliant game with 113 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win over the Ravens in Week 7, and he should have an opportunity to match or exceed those numbers against the Browns.

Howard looks like a potential TD machine for the Buccaneers, who can desperately use a competent red-zone target to take some heat off Jameis Winston.