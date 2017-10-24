Shane McMahon Returns: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE SmackDown Oct. 24

Credit: WWE.com

One night after leading the charge as WWE SmackDown invaded Raw, Shane McMahon will aim his anger at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The last time the SmackDown commissioner saw those two Superstars, Zayn yanked Owens out of the way as McMahon crashed from the top of the Hell in a Cell and through a table. The enemies-turned-allies have since gloated about what they did to Shane-O-Mac. And now it's time for him to respond.

Whatever he has planned for KO and The Underdog from the Underground may be interrupted, though.

SmackDown's Superstars barreling into Raw on Monday and knocking out everyone within punching distance is sure to have big consequences. Revenge-hungry Raw wrestlers threaten to make the show a chaotic one.

Milwaukee will play host as McMahon returns, Baron Corbin looks to redeem himself, and AJ Styles steps into the ring.

The matches and moments set for Tuesday's show will continue to hype the Survivor Series pay-per-view set for Nov. 18. They will likely do so on a crowded stage filled with Raw's roster members.

News updates and the SmackDown preview on WWE.com help us look ahead before the latest episode airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

You can't blame fans for worrying when Owens left the recent South American tour early. A viral infection already hit the Raw locker room. In addition, Scott Dawson, Samoa Joe and Big Cass are among those on the lengthy disabled list.

But KO is neither injured nor ill as he explained on Twitter:

Paige, who has been recovering from neck surgery, could be back soon. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported, "Paige has been at the WWE Performance Center regularly in recent weeks preparing for an in-ring return."

Tuesday's show may offer her a tantalizing match to welcome her back. Dave Meltzer noted for Figure Four Online, "Planned for Smackdown is a multiple person match to determine the SmackDown team captain of a women's elimination match at Survivor Series."

SmackDown Streaks

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin have yet to be stopped. While SmackDown teams like The Hype Bros and The Ascension struggle to get a single win, the brand's newest team remains undefeated.

Gable and Benjamin have won all four of their televised matches as a team, per CageMatch.net.

WWE has clearly positioned them near the top of the tag team division. That should continue as they pursue The Usos and the SmackDown tag titles.

Lana occupies a far lower run in the women's division. By falling short in tag team action last week, she extended an unenviable streak. The Ravishing Russian is now 0-8 in her career, with all but one of those losses coming this year, per CageMatch.net.

Count on her being the first one eliminated if she's a part of the blue brand's Survivor Series team.

Preview

The Fashion Files mystery will continue in Milwaukee. The SmackDown preview on WWE.com promises another installment of Breezango's comedy sketches.

Last time out, Tyler Breeze and Fandango began a new case. Sort of. There wasn't much in the way of narrative advancement but mostly Pulp Fiction parody instead. Maybe this latest edition will get things going on that front.

Corbin will get a second crack at Sin Cara, who defeated him by count-out last week.

The Lone Wolf had just come off two major wins, including one that earned him the U.S. title, when the luchador scored the upset. Corbin is sure to be enraged as he looks to make up for that failure.

The tag team division will be on display, as well.

As noted in the WWE.com SmackDown preview, The Usos and The New Day will team up against Aiden English, Rusev, Benjamin and Gable. The tag champs fighting alongside their rivals will be an odd sight. We are only two weeks removed from The Usos and The New Day smashing each other with kendo sticks inside Hell in a Cell.

Elsewhere on the show, Jinder Mahal will watch on as one of his lackeys goes into battle for him. Sunil Singh will take on Styles.

The Phenomenal One has made it clear that he wants a shot at Mahal's WWE Championship.

The Maharaja will be focused on his upcoming Survivor Series match against Brock Lesnar, but he'll be forced to be wary of Styles. The former titleholder is set to charge at Mahal after going through The Singh Brothers.

As the night unfolds and McMahon addresses the Owens and Zayn situation, everyone on Team Blue has to be on the lookout.

The Raw roster is sure to respond to SmackDown's attack. Another raid looms. It will be a shocker if there isn't another brawl between the brands.