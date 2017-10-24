Colts Assistant Coach and Former DL Robert Mathis Arrested for Drunk Driving

Colts Assistant Coach and Former DL Robert Mathis Arrested for Drunk DrivingOctober 24, 2017
Indianapolis Colts assistant coach and former All-Pro defensive end Robert Mathis was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
According to Vic Ryckaert and Dakota Crawford of the Indianapolis Star, police records show Mathis was arrested shortly after midnight local time in Carmel, Indiana, on Tuesday morning and held in Hamilton County Jail.
Nicole Griffin of RTV6 provided Mathis' mugshot in a tweet and added he was charged with endangering a person while operating a vehicle while intoxicated:
Nicole Griffin-RTV6 @NicoleGriffinTV
JUST IN: Robert Mathis was arrested for OWI: Endangering a Person. He is currently in the Hamilton Co. Jail. It happened at 12:09 this AM. https://t.co/XzcipL7YWm2017-10-24 12:17:43
The 36-year-old Mathis retired from playing following the 2016 season and is the Colts' pass-rush consultant.
Mathis spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Colts, was named to five Pro Bowls and won one Super Bowl.
The 2003 fifth-round pick out of Alabama A&M is the Colts' all-time leader in sacks and ranks 17th on the all-time NFL list with 123.
