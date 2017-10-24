WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 23

WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 23October 24, 2017
The October 23 episode of Raw was an interesting one in that it introduced the matches that will take place on November 19 at Survivor Series, featured Alicia Fox and Kane starring in big roles and Finn Balor inexplicably jobbing.
Nothing too weird, right?
Then came the show-closing angle, where the SmackDown Live roster inexplicably attacked innocent Raw Superstars, abandoning every character trait we already knew about the boys and girls in blue beforehand.
On a night where veteran competitors were the biggest winners, it was continuity that suffered most, en route to recognition as the night's most obvious loser.
Delve further into these notable Superstars and concepts with this recap of Monday's show.
Winner: Kane
It never ceases to amaze how often Kane can explode back on to WWE television as the recipient of a massive push.
Two weeks ago, he returned from out of nowhere and instantly found himself embroiled in a rivalry with Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, illness saw his role altered and a rivalry with Braun Strowman kicked off at TLC.
Looking to take a page out of The Monster Among Men's playbook, Kane issued an open challenge on Monday's show, demanding competition.
He got some in the form of Finn Balor, who he proceeded to squash and pin following three chokeslams.
There are arguments to be made against the 50-year-old Superstar dominating a younger, more talented and popular competitor in the fashion he did Monday night. However, the fact remains that when WWE Creative opts to push Kane, it usually does so in a way that sees The Big Red Monster enjoy more television time and score decisive wins as his star is enhanced.
He was presented as strongly as any other star on the show, his dominance astounding and the manner in which he bowled over Balor truly shocking.
Do not look for that to stop until he is driven into the mat courtesy of Strowman's vaunted powerslam, presumably as soon as Survivor Series.
Loser: Finn Balor
Speaking of Balor, the Irishman followed up a superb performance and even more significant victory over AJ Styles at TLC with what was a glorified squash at the hands of Kane.
The former NXT and Universal champion beat Styles clean Sunday in a match that finally demonstrated just how spectacular an in-ring performer he is, and he was riding a considerable wave of momentum in the wake of the victory.
To sacrifice all of that just to decisively put Kane over—a guy who has been essentially bulletproof since the Attitude Era some two decades ago—was a mistake that will only further muddy the waters when it comes to Balor.
Is he an elite guy in WWE or does management see him as a strong upper-midcard talent whose flirtations with the main event are to be short and sweet?
WWE Creative desperately needs to figure out what it is doing with him or risk ruining another extraordinary talent from the world of NXT for no reason other than to put over guys who have received more opportunities at main events than they have championships to show for it.
Winner: Alicia Fox
Alicia Fox is the most underrated and underappreciated female Superstar of the last decade.
Not only is she incredibly athletic, she has a charisma about her that others do not. Perhaps her most important attribute is her character work. Whether she is berating an opponent, mocking them or trash-talking the audience, Fox has repeatedly shined in every opportunity presented to her.
It is surprising, then, that she has not enjoyed a more consistent run atop the women's division in WWE.
She is a former Divas champion and has feuded with Paige in recent years, but she has been largely ignored and forgotten by officials.
Thankfully, that has changed in recent weeks and Fox is making the most of it.
Monday night, just 24 hours after losing to Sasha Banks on the TLC Kickoff Show, she seized an opportunity and defeated both Banks and Bayley to become the leader of Team Raw at Survivor Series.
The delightfully unhinged character overseeing a team of female competitors could be tremendous fun if handled correctly and Fox will likely thrive in the role, making it even that much more enjoyable.
Loser: Continuity
New Day is a trio of Superstars who like to party, eat cereal and pander to fans. Becky Lynch is a consummate underdog whose likability is a major part of her connection with audiences. AJ Styles just helped out Kurt Angle by teaming with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose earlier in the night in a victory over The Miz and The Bar.
Yet, here those established babyfaces were, joining their fellow SmackDown Superstars for a brutal and unforgiving assault on innocent bystanders in the backstage area as Raw came to a close.
The ignition of a war for brand supremacy that will conclude at TLC, it was a nonsensical segment that ate away at the moral fibers of some of the blue brand's most beloved Superstars.
And now that SmackDown has taken the clear heel role head of Survivor Series, how is anyone supposed to root for any of the Superstars on Tuesday night?
Why should they invest in a story involving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against Shane McMahon when the prodigal son was so vile and unlikable at the conclusion of Raw?
WWE Creative has thrown its entire show into disarray and for what? An Attitude Era brawl it hopes will ignite interest in a pay-per-view that is programmed against a high-profile Sunday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, not to mention NBA games and the start of the holiday season?
It was poor, lazy booking that did not protect the character traits the writers themselves spent time establishing.
The Superstars deserve better, the fans demand better and the writers should know better.