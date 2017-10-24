WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 23

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The October 23 episode of Raw was an interesting one in that it introduced the matches that will take place on November 19 at Survivor Series, featured Alicia Fox and Kane starring in big roles and Finn Balor inexplicably jobbing.

Nothing too weird, right?

Then came the show-closing angle, where the SmackDown Live roster inexplicably attacked innocent Raw Superstars, abandoning every character trait we already knew about the boys and girls in blue beforehand.

On a night where veteran competitors were the biggest winners, it was continuity that suffered most, en route to recognition as the night's most obvious loser.

Delve further into these notable Superstars and concepts with this recap of Monday's show.