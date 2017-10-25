NFL Power Rankings 2017: AFC, NFC Records, Division Standings and Week 8 Outlook

Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

We're nearly halfway through the 2017 season. General managers will likely take a long look at their rosters, team records and what's available on the trade block as the deadline approaches on October 31. Week 8 outcomes could influence front-office decisions.

Through seven weeks, most division races remain tight. The Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North have gained significant cushions in leads over their rivals. It's not a coincidence they rank as two of the top teams in the NFL hierarchy heading into Week 8.

It's too early to consider must-win games, but playoff hopes continue to dwindle for a handful of squads.

We'll go through the Week 8 outlook for a few notable matchups.

NFL Division Standings After Week 7

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (5-2)

2. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

3. Miami Dolphins (4-2)

4. New York Jets (3-4)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (3-4)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

4. Cleveland Browns (0-7)

AFC South

1. Tennessee Titans (4-3)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)

3. Houston Texans (3-3)

4. Indianapolis Colts (2-5)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

2. Denver Broncos (3-3)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)

4. Oakland Raiders (3-4)

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-1)

2. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

3. Washington Redskins (3-3)

4. New York Giants (1-6)

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

2. Green Bay Packers (4-3)

3. Detroit Lions (3-3)

4. Chicago Bears (3-4)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (4-2)

2. Carolina Panthers (4-3)

3. Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

2. Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-4)

4. San Francisco 49ers (0-7)

Oakland Raiders Face Bills' Stingy Pass Defense

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After a wild finish on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, the Oakland Raiders look to maintain their offensive momentum against the Buffalo Bills who rank No. 4 in points allowed. Head coach Sean McDermott's group surrendered more than 20 on the scoreboard for the first time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their previous outing.

The Raiders picked the right time to rediscover their offensive firepower. However, quarterback Derek Carr will attempt to cut through a far better secondary in Week 8. Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White ranks among the top five at his position, per Pro Football Focus.

Oakland's passing offense may catch a break due to injuries. Defensive backs E.J. Gaines (hamstring) and Jordan Poyer (MCL) may not suit up or take the field at significantly less than 100 percent.

After an appeal, the league office upheld running back Marshawn Lynch's one-game suspension for putting his hands on an official, per NFL vice-president of football operations Michael Signora:

The spotlight will shine on Bills running back LeSean McCoy. In 2016, he logged 17 carries for 130 yards along with seven catches for 61 yards against the Silver and Black in a loss.

Los Angeles Chargers Take Three-Game Win Streak to New England

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Despite Anthony Lynn's background as a running backs coach, he's yet to jump-start the Los Angeles Chargers ground attack with Melvin Gordon as the featured tailback. On the other side of the ball, this team has allowed 100 rushing yards in six out of seven contests.

Overall, the Chargers offense hasn't been as explosive as many thought with a group of talented wideouts at quarterback Philip Rivers' disposal. On a positive note, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has improved the pass defense, which alleviates pressure on the offense to score nearly 30 points every week.

Nonetheless, the Chargers could rack up yards in a Week 8 contest with the New England Patriots. It's hard to believe head coach Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia filled all the holes in their pass defense in a week. The Atlanta Falcons struggled on offense leading up to their seven-point performance against the Patriots in Week 7.

Expect Rivers to sling passes all over the field with Gordon as a potential matchup advantage as a receiver out of the backfield.

Carolina Panthers Take on Division Rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers' inconsistencies have brought their fans on a roller-coaster ride through seven weeks. Quarterback Cam Newton has an opportunity to right the ship on the road against a struggling division rival in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay continues to fall short of offensive expectations considering all the talent around quarterback Jameis Winston. The offense accumulates points and yards, but slow starts have led to losses in the previous three games.

Though the Panthers boast a better record at 4-3, it's difficult to pinpoint what to expect from either team on Sunday, especially with the familiarity within the division.

Nonetheless, Newton should find success throwing against the No. 30 pass defense in the league. Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves will struggle to cover the Panthers' big-body receivers downfield.