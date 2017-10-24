Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The life of a fantasy football player is a tough one, as each week brings forth new and greater challenges. Whether it's your star player's bye week, injuries or going up against another player with a strong starting lineup, all fantasy owners need as much help as they can get.

With Week 7 in the books, it's time to turn our attention to Week 8. Essentially the halfway point of the regular season, this weekend's slate of games could be crucial in securing your spot in the playoffs down the road, so listen up.

Here, we'll take a look at five "start 'em, sit 'em" candidates at each position. We're excluding kickers in this discussion because, frankly, kickers are a crapshoot in fantasy football most of the time. In addition to the five must-start or must-bench players, we'll also go over each position's biggest sleeper heading into Week 8 with some further analysis.

Start 'em, Sit 'em: Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Start 'em

2. Carson Wentz vs. San Francisco 49ers: Start 'em

3. Dak Prescott vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'em

4. Philip Rivers vs. New England Patriots: Sit 'em

5. Deshaun Watson vs. Seattle Seahawks: Sit 'em

Sleeper: Andy Dalton vs. Indianapolis Colts

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Yes, the red rifle himself. Right, Jim Nantz?

It's no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals have had their fair share of struggles on offense, and a lot of the time it's been because of subpar play from quarterback Andy Dalton. But this week's matchup against the reeling Indianapolis Colts is too good to pass up.

With bye weeks and injuries to quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers and Carson Palmer leaving some fantasy owners scrambling for a replacement, look no further than the former TCU Horned Frog, who happens to be available in 45 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.

The Colts defense (the entire team, really) has been abysmal this season. And coming fresh off a blowout 27-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were without the likes of Allen Robinson and Leonard Fournette, Dalton and the offensive weapons around him could tear apart Indianapolis' defense.

Projection: 17.99 points

Start 'em, Sit 'em: Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'em

2. Brandin Cooks vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Start 'em

3. A.J. Green vs. Indianapolis Colts: Start 'em

4. DeAndre Hopkins vs. Seattle Seahawks: Sit 'em

5. T.Y. Hilton vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Sit 'em

Sleeper: Devin Funchess vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Is Devin Funchess finally starting to realize his potential?

The big-bodied receiver oozes talent, but he hasn't been able to put everything together in the past couple of seasons. But coming off five consecutive games with at least eight targets in each fixture, Funchess has earned the trust of quarterback Cam Newton.

While Funchess may seem like a touchdown-dependent receiver in fantasy, he should have a little more luck this week against the Buccaneers secondary, which ranks 16th in pass defense this season, according to NFL.com.

In what could be a shootout between two NFC South Division rivals, Funchess could see a lot of targets come his way, especially in the red zone if the Buccaneers focus their attention on the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Kelvin Benjamin.

Projection: 7.12 points

Start 'em, Sit 'em: Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'em

2. Jay Ajayi vs. Baltimore Ravens: Start 'em

3. Carlos Hyde vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sit 'em

4. Lamar Miller vs. Seattle Seahawks: Sit 'em

5. Christian McCaffrey vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sit 'em

Sleeper: Joe Mixon vs. Indianapolis Colts

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Sticking with the Bengals, rookie running back Joe Mixon could be in line for a breakout performance for a couple of reasons.

One: The Colts defense is bad, and Mixon could find some running room and get in the open field where he thrives. Two: The Colts offense won't score many points, meaning that the Bengals don't have to play from behind and air it out, allowing Mixon the opportunity to get more carries than usual, utilizing a ground-and-pound approach.

Mixon is due for a breakout performance after the Bengals invested in him as their lead back this season. Through seven weeks, Mixon has 235 rushing yards and one touchdown.

He hasn't been able to eclipse the 62-yard mark all season, but things could change rapidly against a Colts defense that is ranked 31st in yards allowed per game (425.4) and last in points allowed (31.7), according to NFL.com.

Projection: 9.32 points

Start 'em, Sit 'em: Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Start 'em

2. Zach Ertz vs. San Francisco 49ers: Start 'em

3. Jordan Reed vs. Dallas Cowboys: Start 'em

4. Kyle Rudolph vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'em

5. Jimmy Graham vs. Houston Texans: Start 'em

Sleeper: Jason Witten vs. Washington Redskins

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's clear to anyone who watches football that Jason Witten has lost a step or two, but he's still a solid plug-in play at the tight end position, particularly this season when no tight end is dominating in terms of fantasy production.

Witten hasn't been getting the touches many fantasy owners would like before picking him up off the waiver wire to play, but he is coming off his best performance of the season in Week 7, where he hauled in 54 yards on four catches and a touchdown.

Witten has 31 receptions on the season through seven games, but 12 of those catches have come in the last two weeks, all while getting 14 targets come his way since Week 6.

Going up against NFC East Division rival Washington Redskins, Witten could enter the No. 1/No. 2 tight end conversation this week, as he has 1,407 receiving yards and 125 career receptions against the Redskins in 28 outings, according to Pro Football Reference.

Projection: 6.08 points

Start 'em, Sit 'em: Defenses

1. Minnesota Defense vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'em

2. Seattle Defense vs. Houston Texans: Start 'em

3. Baltimore Defense vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'em

4. Detroit Defense vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sit 'em

5. Indianapolis Defense vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Sit 'em

Sleeper: New Orleans Defense vs. Chicago Bears

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After a Week 6 slugfest against the Detroit Lions where they allowed 32 points to the Lions, it looked like the Saints defense had a bad week on paper. However, that couldn't be further from the truth.

The Saints defense/special teams has three touchdowns, five sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, scoring 32 fantasy points.

They came down to Earth a bit in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, scoring just four fantasy points, but they held the Packers to 17 points, which is still impressive even though Aaron Rodgers wasn't playing. The Saints defense was a laughing stock at the beginning of the season but have since rebounded into an opportunistic unit.

If you're desperate for a defense this weekend, take a chance on New Orleans as they take on the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who may be forced to air the ball out more than he has since winning the starting job in Chicago.

Projection: 5.61 points

All stats and projections are courtesy of Yahoo Sports unless otherwise noted.