Josh Doctson, Nelson Agholor and More Fantasy Reaction from Redskins vs. Eagles

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only team in the NFL without multiple losses after Monday's 34-24 win over Washington at Lincoln Financial Field, and quarterback Carson Wentz is carrying plenty of fantasy teams along with his own.

While Wentz's four touchdown passes and team-best 63 rushing yards bolstered his MVP status, the more pressing fantasy questions moving forward revolve around some of the wide receivers from Monday's contest.

After all, it is no mystery Wentz is a must-start at this point of his second season.

His ascension has helped Nelson Agholor develop into a fantasy option, and the same can be said about Josh Doctson given Kirk Cousins' steady play on Washington's side. With that in mind, here is a fantasy breakdown for each situation following Monday's contest.

Nelson Agholor on the Upswing

Al Bello/Getty Images

It was Zach Ertz, and not Agholor, who led the Eagles with five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, but the USC product matched the tight end's five targets and hauled in four catches for 45 yards.

He found pay dirt with one of them:

Agholor has been a source of untapped potential for the Eagles and fantasy players alike ever since Philadelphia selected him with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2015 draft, but he is finally starting to come into his own this year.

Geoff Mosher of FanRag Sports illustrated the difference through just seven games in 2017:

Ben Livingston of Sports Radio WIP pointed to some of the rumblings from preseason after Monday's touchdown catch:

Agholor already has five touchdown catches after combining for just three in his first two years and has found a steady consistency with four catches in each of the last three games.

While Alshon Jeffery—who led the team with six targets Monday—still serves as Philadelphia's top receiving option, Wentz's tendency to spread the ball around (eight different pass-catchers against Washington) makes Agholor a viable flex option moving forward given his recent production.

Josh Doctson Shows Potential in Loss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington has its own first-round receiver looking to turn the corner in Doctson. He finished with three catches for 39 yards on five targets in a lackluster statistical showing, but there are positives to point to in defeat.

Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus noted he has surpassed Terrelle Pryor as the second-most-used wide receiver in the offense:

Doctson now needs to parlay the additional time into production for him to be worth a fantasy start after playing in just two games as a rookie last year. His five targets tied his career-high, but the No. 22 overall pick from the 2016 draft has only surpassed 50 receiving yards once this year.

It comes down to potential, as Mike Clay of ESPN highlighted:

Washington head coach Jay Gruden echoed the potential sentiment after the contest:

Doctson can't be considered a viable fantasy starter until there is more of a track record to fall back on, but, as Clay said, he should still be on rosters at this point for when he does ultimately start cashing in on the additional time.

Kirk Cousins Is a Must-Start Quarterback

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Cousins' recent showings also suggest Doctson should start putting up better numbers.

The Washington quarterback finished with 303 passing yards and three touchdowns Monday, marking the third time in the last four games he surpassed 300 yards through the air and fourth straight game with multiple scoring throws.

Cousins is a proven commodity in fantasy circles after two straight years of more than 4,000 passing yards, and Washington's defense ensures he needs to be a fantasy starter every week. It was a mere 19th in the league in scoring defense before Wentz torched it Monday, meaning Cousins and the offense are often playing from behind.

The result is plenty of passing yards and fantasy points, even if they come in garbage time.