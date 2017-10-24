Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The completion of Week 7 in the NFL has brought with it a clearer indication of the elite fantasy football players in 2017.

Carson Wentz and Tom Brady are elite quarterbacks. LeSean McCoy, Todd Gurley and Kareem Hunt are proving running backs are not a dime a dozen in the league. Antonio Brown is as good a wide receiver as there is in the league.

With Week 8 upon us, can some of those superstars step up and guide your team to victory or will they disappoint, opening the door for another player to surprise the fantasy world?

Who are the best options for each of your positions?

Work out all your picks and advice for all of your fantasy needs, with stats and scoring points system, according to Yahoo.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) at San Francisco 49ers: 350 yards, 3 TDs, 20 rushing yards, TD (34 points)

2. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) at New England Patriots: 350 yards, 3 TDs (26 points)

3. Andy Dalton (Cincinnati Bengals) at Indianapolis Colts: 300 yards, 3 TDs (24 points)

4. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) at Washington Redskins: 275 yards, 3 TDs (23 points)

5. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 250 yards, 3 TDs (22 points)

6. Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) at Buffalo Bills: 300 yards, 2 TDs (20 points)

7. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 250 yards, TD, 50 rushing yards (19 points)

8. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Detroit Lions: 300 yards, TD (16 points)

9. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) at Seattle Seahawks: 200 yards, 50 rushing yards (13 points)

10. Kirk Cousins (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 300 yards (12 points)

Carson Wentz has not thrown for less than three touchdowns since Week 4.

In two of the last three weeks, he has thrown for four. His ability to escape the pocket when protection breaks down and find receivers down the field opens up the opportunity for more yards and touchdowns, as has been the case throughout the first half of the season

Expect the Eagles signal-caller to continue his impressive fantasy season Sunday against a leaky San Francisco 49ers passing defense.

Another four-touchdown performance is not out of the realm of possibility, nor is a rushing touchdown by the North Dakota State alumni.

Andy Dalton against a Colts defense prone to big passing performances may seem somewhat suspect given the inconsistencies surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback but after a miserable day in Pittsburgh, he is poised for a bounce back as his team attempts to keep pace with the Steelers.

Top 10 Running Backs

1. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) at Baltimore Ravens: 175 yards, 2 TDs (29.5 points)

2. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at New York Jets: 100 yards, 2 TDs, 30 receiving yards (25 points)

3. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Oakland Raiders: 120 yards, TD, 50 receiving yards (23 points)

4. C.J. Anderson (Denver Broncos) at Kansas City Chiefs: 150 yards, TD (21 points)

5. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) at Washington Redskins: 50 yards, 2 TDs (17 points)

6. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at New England Patriots: 100 yards, TD (16 points)

7. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Detroit Lions: 50 yards, 40 yards receiving, TD (15 points)

8. Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) at Seattle Seahawks: 60 yards, 20 receiving yards, TD (14 points)

9. Rob Kelly (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 75 yards, 1 TDs (13.5 points)

10. LeGarrette Blount (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 100 yards (10 points)

Ajayi will kick off your fantasy week with a bang Thursday night, exploding for one of his best games of the year against a Ravens defense surrendering the most yards per game in the NFL.

Ajayi is averaging just over 20 attempts again for nearly 75 yards whereas Baltimore gave up some big runs to backup running back Latavius Murray of Minnesota Sunday.

Freeman is key to reviving a sleepy Atlanta Falcons offense and against a Jets team that struggles against the run, expect to see the talented back become a safety net of sorts for Matt Ryan en route to a strong and productive fantasy day.

Top 13 Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Detroit Lions: 150 yards, 2 TDs (27 points)

2. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 120 yards, 2 TDs (24 points)

3. Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) at Buffalo Bills: 110 yards, 2 TDs (23 yards)

4. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at Cleveland Browns: 90 yards, 2 TDs (21 points)

5. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Denver Broncos: 80 yards, TD, 60 receiving yards (20 points)

6. Travis Benjamin (Los Angeles Chargers) at New England Patriots: 75 yards, 2 TDs (19.5 points)

7. Nelson Agholor (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 110 yards, TD (17 points)

8. Pierre Garcon (San Francisco 49ers) at Philadelphia Eagles: 100 yards, TD (16 points)

9. Michaels Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Chicago Bears: 80 yards, TD (14 points)

10. Brandon Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 120 yards (12 points)

11. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at New York Jets: 60 yards, TD (12 points)

12. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 75 yards (7.5 points)

13. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) at Buffalo Bills: 65 yards (6.5 points)

Cooper had his best game of 2017 last Thursday night against Kansas City in a game that was a must-win encounter for the Raiders. Expect to see the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout build upon that breakthrough performance with another superb showing against a Buffalo Bills team that lacks a stout passing defense.

Derek Carr, looking to lead his team to victory, should be able to sling the ball all over the field and in the process, assist Cooper in winning many a fantasy match-up this week.

Agholor of Philadelphia continues to be one of Wentz's favorite targets and will continue to be against a depleted 49ers defense that ranks as one of the worst in the NFL.

Finally, look for a strong game from Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings against a putrid Browns game. Case Keenum, looking to make up for last week's mediocre performance against a tough Baltimore Ravens secondary, will key in on his No. 2 option and utilize him as a safety net of sorts as the Vikes look to remain atop the NFC North and avoid becoming the first team to drop a game to the awful Browns.

Top 7 Tight Ends

1. Zack Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 50 yards, 2 TDs (17 points)

2. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 50 yards, 2 TDs (17 points)

3. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Carolina Panthers: 70 yards, TD (13 points)

4. Ben Watson (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Miami Dolphins: 60 yards, TD (12 points)

5. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Houston Texans: 40 yards, TD (10 points)

8. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Denver Broncos: 75 yards (7.5 points)

7. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) at Cincinnati Bengals: 60 yards (6 points)

Zack Ertz has the best chemistry with quarterback Wentz of any receiving option on the Eagles squad. Against a leaky San Francisco pass defense, the breakout tight end will have another big day in The City of Brotherly Love, helping to hoist the Eagles to an unthought-of 7-1 and the top record in the NFL.

Cameron Brate has been a surprise of sorts in Tampa Bay, where he has emerged as one of the better pass-catching options, despite a team with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson at wideout. While his numbers will never stun or dazzle anyone, look for him to find the end zone at least once against a Carolina team struggling and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Top 5 Defenses

1. Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 sacks, 3 INTs, TD (18 points)

2. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts: 7 sacks, INT, TD (15 points)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions: 4 sacks, 2 INTs, TD (14 points)

3. Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns: 6 sacks, 2 INTs (10 points)

4. Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans: 2 sacks, 3 INTs (8 points)

Top 5 Kickers

1. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Miami Dolphins: 2 PATs, 3 FGs (30-39), FG (40-49): 15 points

2. Blair Walsh (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Houston Texans: 3 PATs, 3 FGs (30-39): 12 points

3. Will Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. Chicago Bears: 3 PATs, FG (30-39), FG (40-49): 10 points

4. Steven Gostkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 5 PATs, FG (40-49): 9 points

5. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) at New York Jets: 2 PATs, 3 FGs (30-39): 8 points