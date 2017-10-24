World Series Schedule: TV Info and Live Stream for Astros vs. Dodgers Game 1

Elsa/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and their 29-year World Series drought take on the Houston Astros, who are looking for their first title in franchise history, starting Tuesday in the 2017 World Series.

Both Fall Classic participants have achieved success in different ways, but both have always had the ultimate goal of hoisting a trophy in mind.

The final chapter in an extraordinary journey will be written for one of these stories, while the other team will experience the anguish of falling just short of the ultimate goal.

Game 1 TV and Live Stream Info

Start Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Pitching Matchup: Dallas Keuchel (Houston) vs. Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles)

The Astros and Dodgers are staying true to their respective postseason rotations by using their aces for Game 1.

Dallas Keuchel enters Game 1 of the World Series with a 1.78 postseason ERA and the trust of manager A.J. Hinch that he can put in a good performance before the Astros toss Justin Verlander out on the mound for Game 2.

The Houston southpaw will be facing most of the Dodgers lineup for the first time. Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle pointed out how little experience Keuchel has against his opponents:

Kershaw's goal is clear in Game 1 and for the rest of the series when his name is called. The powerful lefthander, who many regard as one of the best pitchers of his generation, will try to create new memories for Dodgers fans. Kershaw talked about that with Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times:

The biggest question for either team entering the best-of-seven series was the health of Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, who missed the NLCS with a back injury. Seager confirmed with Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times that he's ready to go:

Seager hit .295 with 22 home runs and 77 RBI in the regular season and added two RBI in the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Even if he doesn't produce in Game 1, the Dodgers have an extra bat in the lineup that Keuchel has to be cautious around.

Houston's order won't be easy to stop for Kershaw as it comes in on the heels of two dramatic wins at home to clinch the American League pennant. Jose Altuve will grab most of the attention from the casual fans, and there's a decent chance he does well in Game 1 since he hit .353 against lefthanders in the regular season.

Carlos Correa hit .391 in the regular season against lefties in 92 at-bats, while George Springer recorded a .301 average versus southpaws in 133 regular-season at-bats.

If the game comes down to the bullpen, the Dodgers have the advantage based on postseason success. The Dodgers bullpen led by closer Kenley Jansen was dominant in the 4-1 NLCS win over the Chicago Cubs. The relievers walked one player and gave up four hits against 58 batters, per MLB Stat of the Day on Twitter:

Houston's bullpen didn't have the same success against the New York Yankees, as Luke Gregerson and Francisco Liriano were the only Astros pitchers to not give up a run. If Keuchel pitches with the lead and gets into the seventh or eighth, Gregerson will be the man to set up for closer Ken Giles. However, Giles isn't as much of a lock to secure a victory as Jansen, as he gave up three earned runs on five hits in the ALCS.

