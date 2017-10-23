DeShone Kizer on Bar Video Distraction: 'That Is Not Who I Am'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

After admitting to being out late Friday night into Saturday morning prior to the Cleveland Browns' 12-9 overtime defeat to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, DeShone Kizer addressed the story in more depth Monday.

"When you become the centerpiece of a distraction for a week, it definitely is very frustrating on my part," Kizer said, per ESPN.com's Pat McManamon. "That is not who I am. My mother wouldn't be proud of this. ... The biggest takeaway is do whatever you can to make sure that you are not a distraction."

Kizer said after Sunday's game that he had been out Friday night but that it didn't affect his pregame preparation. Cleveland.com shared his comments:

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland reported videos showing Kizer surfaced on Snapchat. The rookie quarterback "was just standing around" and wasn't holding a drink in any of the clips. Kizer was with teammates Corey Coleman, Kenny Britt and Christian Kirksey.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and tight end Travis Kelce, both of whom are from Northeast Ohio, were also present.

According to McManamon, Browns head coach Hue Jackson doesn't mind his players being out late as long as they aren't breaking the law or team rules. Jackson, however, added the optics can be bad when a team is going through a rough patch.

"I think everybody has to be careful, not just DeShone, not just the quarterback, I think all of our players do," Jackson said. "Just because I think those are the things that become headlines more [than] ... the [real] issue: We have to play football better."

Kizer started Sunday's game but was benched after going 12-of-20 for 114 yards and two interceptions. His 11 interceptions are highest in the league.

The Browns play the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 8. Jackson has yet to announce whether Kizer or Cody Kessler will start, and he will make his final decision Wednesday, according to McManamon.