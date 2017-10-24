Week 8 NFL Picks: Over/Under Projections, Odds Advice and Line Spreads

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Another week of contenders going down has would-be bettors on edge and oddsmakers going more conservative as the NFL calendar turns to Week 8.

A week ago, the schedule boasted several double-digit lines and turned into a slate where notables like the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons went down hard.

This week? The opening lines boast one notable double-digit affair, and it's a game between a pair of two-win teams. Little is safe for bettors overall, especially when unpredictable squads like the Falcons and New York Jets get together.

Below, let's outline the full slate and pick out the best possible early-week betting angles to exploit before a full week of waiting starts to warp the lines.

NFL Week 8 Schedule, Odds

Miami at Baltimore (-3) | O/U 37.5

Minnesota (-9) at Cleveland | O/U 37.5

Atlanta (-4) at N.Y. Jets | O/U 46.5

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-1.5) | O/U 44.5

Chicago at New Orleans (-9) | O/U 48

Indianapolis at Cincinnati (-10) | O/U 41

L.A. Chargers at New England (-7.5) | O/U 48.5

Oakland at Buffalo (-3) | O/U 46

San Francisco at Philadelphia (-10.5) | O/U

Houston at Seattle (-6) | O/U 45

Dallas at Washington (-1.5) | O/U

Pittsburgh (-3) at Detroit | O/U 45

Denver at Kansas City (-7) | O/U 43

Minnesota (-9) at Cleveland

JPP Dedicates Sack Dance to Fan Battling Cancer Rams Are Best Team in NFC Right Now Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7 Are We Trending Toward Pats Super Bowl Repeat? Buying or Selling Week 6 Fantasy Breakouts Updated NFC North Power Rankings Class of 2004 QBs Are Still Grinding, Is the Trio the Best Ever? Lefkoe's Locks Week 6 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5 Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck" Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2 Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017? Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Right Arrow Icon

Funnily enough, despite the warnings above, one of the week's bigger lines is also one of the safer ones for bettors to consider.

So it goes when the Cleveland Browns are involved.

Maybe the above isn't fair to the Minnesota Vikings, as they're the real reason this is a safe situation. The Vikings have won three games in a row with Case Keenum under center and played Detroit tough in a loss or it might be five.

Minnesota's defense isn't just holding offenses to 76.6 rushing yards on average, it's holding them to 17 points per game. And a deep stable of running backs even after the injury to rookie Dalvin Cook has the offense ripping off runs and wins against strong defensive fronts:

Did anyone mention this game goes down in London? The Browns can't figure out their quarterback situation or even win a game, let alone take the show across the pond and discover the answers.

Nothing is clicking for the Browns right now on either side of the ball, and the offense hasn't hit the 20-point mark in a game since Week 3. That miserable streak won't suddenly reverse course against this stout Vikings defense.

Prediction: Vikings 21, Browns 10

Indianapolis at Cincinnati (-10)

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The double-digit line got a mention in the intro for good reason.

These Indianapolis Colts don't stand much of a chance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. For all their faults, the Bengals will enter the game angry after getting smacked around by the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North battle that likely ruined playoff aspirations.

The Colts don't have the firepower to answer on the road. Jacoby Brissett was initially a nice surprise under center, but he's thrown one touchdown pass over his team's last three games. His offense averages only 3.6 yards per carry and the defense only has 13 sacks while coughing up an eye-popping 31.7 points per game.

To put the problems into perspective, the Colts have lost three of their last four, the three coming by a combined margin of 109-40. If numbers don't leave an impression here, players criticizing others might, as noted by Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star:

Things aren't nearly as bad for the Bengals after the 29-14 loss to the Steelers. The Bengals don't impress from a numbers standpoint offensively, but rookie back Joe Mixon is a great weapon, and the Colts don't have anyone who can hang with A.J. Green wherever he moves.

For all their faults, the Bengals have a monstrous defensive line boasting 18 sacks, with Geno Atkins going up the middle, Carlos Dunlap on one edge and breakout rookie Carl Lawson on the other. Paired with crowd noise, it's going to be the element that flusters Brissett into mistakes all day.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Colts 10

Pittsburgh (-3) at Detroit

JPP Dedicates Sack Dance to Fan Battling Cancer Rams Are Best Team in NFC Right Now Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7 Are We Trending Toward Pats Super Bowl Repeat? Buying or Selling Week 6 Fantasy Breakouts Updated NFC North Power Rankings Class of 2004 QBs Are Still Grinding, Is the Trio the Best Ever? Lefkoe's Locks Week 6 Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5 Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck" Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2 Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017? Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017? Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid? Right Arrow Icon

A wager against the Steelers right now is akin to throwing cash in a fire.

These Steelers look unstoppable right now with a stunning blowout at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars lighting a fire underneath the team and acting as a turning point of the season.

Since? Ben Roethlisberger's suddenly explosive offense went to Kansas City and knocked off the undefeated Chiefs, then took care of business against a game Bengals team coming off a bye.

Over the course of the two-game turnaround, Le'Veon Bell has put the team on his back with 313 rushing yards and a touchdown. It should go without saying, but the team doesn't exactly lack for confidence going into a game against the Detroit Lions.

"The sky's the limit," Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "Not even the sky's the limit. We're not going to put a ceiling on our head. We're going to keep going up."

Those Lions enter the contest off a bye week. Before that, the team stumbled to 3-3 after consectutive losses to the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, the later a 52-38 goof. Matthew Stafford isn't getting any help from his running game or defense at this point, and the one-man show forced him into three touchdowns and interceptions against the Saints.

If Stafford is getting picked three times against the New Orleans defense, a Steelers unit with 24 sacks and seven interceptions should be able to pin its ears back and feast. Otherwise, the Bell show should continue as the Steelers once again lock down game flow and ride to a win.

Prediction: Steelers 28, Lions 20

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds according to OddsShark.