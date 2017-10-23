Dwight Freeney Rumors: Free-Agent DE to Visit with Seahawks

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly eyeing a seven-time Pro Bowler to bolster their pass rush.

On Monday evening, Dave Softy Mahler of Sports Radio 950 KJR in Seattle reported free agent defensive end Dwight Freeney was "in town as we speak."

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Freeney will visit the team Monday.

Freeney is an NFL legend who won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and earned a spot on the First Team All-Pro three different times, but he is yet to sign a contract this season as a 37-year-old veteran with 15 seasons on his resume.

He last played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 and helped lead them to the Super Bowl, but his three sacks marked the lowest total of his career—excluding the 2013 campaign when he played just four games with the then-San Diego Chargers.

In all, Freeney has 122.5 total sacks after playing 11 seasons with the Colts, two with the Chargers, one with the Arizona Cardinals and one with the Falcons. He tallied double-digit sack totals in seven of his first nine seasons and eight as recently as 2015.

The Seahawks could use a presence like Freeney in their defensive front, considering they are tied for 27th in the league with a mere 12 sacks all year.

They also play the Houston Texans in their next game and will need all the help they can get chasing around rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

