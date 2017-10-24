NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Alex Galchenyuk, Matt Duchene and More

Harry How/Getty Images

It's early in the season, as the NHL still hasn't gotten out of its first month. That means trades and other forms of player movement are somewhat unlikely.

However, when teams have obvious holes to fill and potential trade partners have gotten off to difficult starts, early season trades are possible.

There appears to be a chance that the slow-starting Montreal Canadiens may be willing to move Alex Galchenyuk, and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have some interest.

Galchenyuk was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 draft, but he has not lived up to the expectations that demanding Montreal fans have placed on him. He has had just one 30-goal season in his career, and his defensive play has caused problems for the Canadiens on a regular basis.

Turnovers and defensive shortcomings are problems that Montreal head coach Claude Julien can't abide.

The Penguins are interested in acquiring a center, and while Galchenyuk is not always perceived in that position, NHL insider Bob McKenzie said that the Montreal forward is a player the Penguins could give consideration to acquiring.

McKenzie made his remarks on Montreal's TSN 690 radio, and it was later reported by FanRag Sports.

Since it is early in the season, Montreal is in a position to ask for a big return. Whether the two sides can agree is another story, and the Penguins could also find another player who better suits their purposes.

Matt Duchene has been mentioned in trade rumors since the start of 2017, and many thought the Colorado Avalanche would move him at last year's trade deadline or prior to the draft.

However, Duchene remains with the Avalanche, and he has gotten off to a solid start with three goals and four assists in his first eight games.

General manager Joe Sakic continues to take calls on Duchene, and NHL insider Darren Dreger says that the Avs' boss is considering legitimate offers for the center.

One of the teams that has shown interest in Duchene at various points has been the New York Rangers. Dreger reported on Toronto's TSN 1050 that the Rangers were in the Duchene market previously, then out, and now back in.

Dreger does not believe the Rangers are close because the Avs may still want too much for him, but the interest is there.

McKenzie also reported that the standoff between the Detroit Red Wings and holdout Andreas Athanasiou is closer to resolution.

Athanasiou's agent, Darren Ferris, and the Red Wings have increased the intensity in their talks, according to McKenzie.

Athanasiou has until Dec. 1 to end his holdout. However, if he decides that he doesn't like what the Red Wings are willing to give him, the speedy forward could play in Switzerland.

Athanasiou scored 18 goals and 11 assists for the Red Wings in 2016-17.