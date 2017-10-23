    Mike Leach Hires Firm to Investigate Texas Tech; Try to Recoup '09 Salary

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    Washington State head coach Mike Leach, center, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Young Kwak/Associated Press

    Mike Leach believes he is still owed $2.5 million from his time at Texas Tech. As such, he has hired an investigator to dig up information about school officials.

    "We're going to get into their stuff, OK?" Wayne Dolcefino of Dolcefino Consulting said, per USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer.

    "If they want to be weasels and not pay the guy, then they won't pay him," Dolcefino added. "But we're going to look under every nook and cranny. We're starting with phone records."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

