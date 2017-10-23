Trevor Siemian 'Absolutely' Will Remain Broncos Starting QB, Says Vance Joseph

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Even as the Denver Broncos offense continues to struggle, there will not be a quarterback change anytime soon.

When asked if Trevor Siemian was still the starting quarterback for Denver, head coach Vance Joseph responded, "absolutely," per Paul Klee of the Gazette.

"It's not a Trevor problem," Joseph added. "It's a unit problem."

There is no question there are problems with the offense, which was shutout in a 21-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, it was the first time the Broncos were held scoreless since 1992, breaking an NFL-best streak of 394 games.

Since Siemian threw four touchdowns in a 42-17 Week 2 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Denver has been held to 16 points or fewer in four straight games. The quarterback has just two touchdowns with five interceptions in this stretch, while the team has struggled to a 1-3 record.

There are certainly question marks about the rest of the offense. The offensive line has allowed 13 sacks over the last three games, while injuries at receiver have left the quarterback with few reliable targets down the field. However, Siemian has still struggled regardless of circumstances.

Unfortunately, the only healthy alternative at quarterback is Brock Osweiler, who finished last season with the Houston Texans with a 72.2 quarterback rating that ranked 29th out of 30 qualified players.

Last year's first-round pick Paxton Lynch has been inactive each game as he recovers from a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason.

