WWE Survivor Series 2017 Match Card Announced on WWE Raw by Kurt Angle

Raw general manager Kurt Angle wasted little time in announcing the Survivor Series card the night after TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

Survivor Series will feature at least four cross-promotional champion vs. champion matches:

Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Live Women's champion Natalya

Intercontinental champion The Miz vs. United States champion Baron Corbin

Raw tag team champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. SmackDown Live tag team champions The Usos

Universal champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE champion Jinder Mahal

In addition, the pay-per-view will feature separate 10-person men's and women's Survivor Series-style elimination matches.

WWE shared Angle's full announcement:

Fans can likely expect a small handful of matches to be added to Survivor Series in the weeks ahead. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Cesaro and Sheamus are among the biggest stars from Raw left off the PPV so far. AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and The New Day are the biggest omissions from SmackDown Live.

Of course, a large chunk of those wrestlers could compete in the 10-man elimination tag match.

Adopting the Raw vs. SmackDown Live approach for Survivor Series is a good move. It's always nice when WWE acknowledges what should be a rivalry between the two shows, and pitting them against one another fits in with the Survivor Series theme.

Ideally, WWE would add some sort of stakes to each match. Perhaps the show with the most wins could have the WrestleMania main event, or the winning show could have the No. 30 entrant in the Royal Rumble, while the losing show is stuck with No. 1.

Among WWE's traditional "Big Four" shows, Survivor Series is easily the one that has struggled most to find an identity as monthly PPVs have largely become interchangeable.

The Royal Rumble is the proverbial starting point on the proverbial "Road to WrestleMania" and has the Royal Rumble match. WrestleMania is WWE's Super Bowl, and SummerSlam is a close second.

If WWE is going to continuing committing to its brand split, then making Survivor Series the one Raw vs. SmackDown Live event of the year will help it stand out in a crowded PPV calendar.

