Dodgers' Corey Seager to Have Tommy John Surgery for UCL Injury; Out for Season

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will miss the rest of the 2018 season.

On Monday, the Dodgers announced Seager will undergo Tommy John surgery for a UCL sprain. While the team placed him on the 10-day disabled list, it noted in the announcement the shortstop will miss the rest of the year.

Los Angeles recalled Breyvic Valera from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his place on the roster.

Seager also dealt with some health issues last year, including a back injury that prevented him from playing in Los Angeles' National League Championship Series victory over the Chicago Cubs. He appeared in 145 games.

The two-time All-Star played 157 games in 2016 and won the National League Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger award with a .308/.365/.512 slash line, 26 home runs and 72 RBI. He was also impressive in 2017 and helped lead the Dodgers to the best record in the league (104-58) with a .295/.375/.479 slash line, 22 home runs and 77 RBI in 145 games.

While Seager is a critical part of the daily lineup, there are enough pieces to help keep Los Angeles afloat for the rest of the year in the National League West. Look for it to turn toward the combination of Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez at shortstop without the All-Star available for the remainder of the 2018 campaign.