Brett Hundley Played Through Hamstring Injury in Win vs. Bears

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's victory over the Chicago Bears.

Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette noted the Packers announced as much after the game.

The Packers cannot afford another setback at quarterback considering Aaron Rodgers already suffered a broken collarbone earlier in the season. That left the offense in Hundley's hands, and the UCLA product threw for 212 yards and a touchdown Sunday after throwing for 245 yards in Monday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

Hundley appeared in four games in 2016 but completed just two of his 10 pass attempts while throwing zero touchdowns to one interception. While Green Bay used a fifth-round pick on him in 2015, few envisioned Hundley playing such a significant role in its 2017 campaign considering Rodgers' presence as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Green Bay will likely turn toward Joe Callahan if Hundley is forced to miss time.

Callahan is yet to appear in a game at the NFL level. Trusting the Wesley College product to lead the Packers in the NFC North race after starting the year with six-time Pro Bowler Rodgers under center is not an ideal development for the Packers.