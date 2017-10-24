NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Martavis Bryant Trade, Cowboys and More

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Wins are the goal in the NFL, but even victories can't solve all that ails a team and its players.

Week 7 of the 2017 season proved as much for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

While all three won their respective games, the Steelers are dealing with wide receiver drama, the Cowboys have a vacant kicker spot and one of the Saints' pass-rushers could be on the way out.

With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest buzz from around the NFL.

Martavis Bryant Reportedly Wants Out in Pittsburgh

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Martavis Bryant is reportedly done wanting to be a Steeler.

"He wants out," a source said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "Point blank."

Bryant has come with drama before considering he was suspended for the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, but it wasn't difficult to envision a situation where he thrived in 2017 while opposing defenses focused on Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. Instead, it comes to this and social media issues.

Fowler noted Bryant responded to an Instagram post with a now-deleted message criticizing teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster: "JuJu is no where near better than me, fool. All they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and whoever else."

Fowler also cited an NFL Network report—which ESPN confirmed—saying Bryant asked for a trade because he wasn't happy with his role in the offense. While the wide receiver denied the report, per Fowler, his Instagram comment suggested otherwise.

The 6'4" playmaker tallied 549 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 10 contests as a rookie in 2014 and followed with 765 yards and six touchdowns in 2015. Even with his 2016 suspension, there was little questioning his potential.

He is still tied with tight end Jesse James for third on the team with 18 catches this season, behind only Brown (52) and Bell (33). However, Bryant has just 234 yards and one touchdown on those receptions and tallied a mere one catch for three yards in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings was the only time all season he surpassed 50 receiving yards (91) and also when he hauled in his only score of the campaign.

Any team that potentially trades for Bryant will be looking for him to consistently replicate that performance.

Cowboys Looking at Multiple Kicker Options

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Cowboys reportedly find themselves looking at a number of kickers after Dan Bailey suffered an injury.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Mike Nugent, Jason Myers and Younghoe Koo are among those Dallas is expected to work out after Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Bailey "is expected to miss several weeks with a groin strain on his kicking leg."

Bailey made all seven of his field goals this season, including a 56-yarder, and has converted an impressive 89.9 percent of his field-goal attempts in his career. He is also a head-turning 51-of-57 from 40-49 yards and 25-of-36 on kicks of at least 50 yards since entering the league in 2011.

The Cowboys are a disappointing 3-3 after winning the NFC East with a 13-3 mark last year, and losing Bailey is yet another snag in the early going.

There are some concerns with all three of the aforementioned options compared to Bailey's reliable consistency.

Nugent is a 35-year-old veteran with 153 games under his belt but made less than 80 percent of his field-goal attempts in two of the last three years. Koo is a rookie who missed three of his six field-goal tries with the Los Angeles Chargers before they let him go, and the Jacksonville Jaguars released Myers after he missed four field goals this year and all three of his tries from beyond 50 yards.

Ideally for Dallas, Bailey will be back for a potential playoff appearance, but it needs to make a decision on a fill-in for the time being.

Hau'oli Kikaha's Days in New Orleans Could be Numbered

R Brent Smith/Associated Press

The Saints beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday without the help of outside linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha.

Larry Holder of the Times-Picayune noted he was not among the active players, which "lends some credence to the Saints shopping him." Instead, New Orleans played Al-Quadin Muhammad in his place.

Joel A. Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate called Kikaha's deactivation "surprising" but pointed out he was on the field for just 24.6 percent of the defensive snaps in the first five games of the season.

The idea of trading the pass-rusher initially picked up steam on Oct. 15 when Rapoport called him a "possible trade name to keep an eye on."

It would mark a disappointing end to Kikaha's tenure with the Saints, which was once filled with promise. He notched 52 combined tackles, four sacks and four forced fumbles in 2015 and appeared to find his footing at the NFL level, but a torn ACL cost him his 2016 season.

Now he has just two tackles this season (although both are sacks) and is a potential trade target.