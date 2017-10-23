Josh Jackson Says He Didn't Mimic Gun Gesture Toward Clippers Fan

Josh Jackson Says He Didn't Mimic Gun Gesture Toward Clippers FanOctober 23, 2017
Frustrations boiled over for Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson during his team's 130-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday. After he mimicked shooting a gun toward a fan, he provided something of an explanation on Monday.
"That’s what most people thought I was going but I actually wasn’t making a gun," Jackson said, per Scott Bordow of AZCentral Sports. "I kind of wanted to put up the middle finger to him but I didn't do that because I felt like I was really being watched so I kind of halfway did it."
The forward also didn't seem to have any regrets from his actions.
"It had been going on from the same guy the entire game," Jackson added. "Fans can come and sit so close and say whatever they want to say and us as players can't react in any type of way. It's something I'm still learning."
Jackson's controversy is only the latest in a Suns season that has been filled with too much chaos considering it is just three games old.
Phoenix is off to an 0-3 start with two of the losses coming by more than 40 points. This led to the firing of head coach Earl Watson, as the team announced Sunday.
The team could also lose one of its best players with Eric Bledsoe currently on the trade block. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday several teams have spoken to the Suns about a potential deal.
Jackson has been a rare bright spot so far, averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft has tons of upside and could become a key player in the organization before long.
However, he will need to figure out how to keep his composure on the court, especially if the Suns continue to struggle as they have to this point.
