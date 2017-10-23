Stephen Curry Fined for Throwing Mouthpiece, Andre Iguodala Also Fined

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will pay for his decision to throw his mouthpiece in the direction of an official in Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday, the NBA announced Curry was fined $50,000 for the action, which also led to his ejection during the game, via James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area. The league also noted Andre Iguodala was fined $15,000 "for verbally abusing a game official."

Earlier Monday, Sam Amick of USA Today reported Curry would not be suspended for his actions. Amick said the NBA is "ready to see this habit end," pointing out the sharpshooter was fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece during the 2016 NBA Finals.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sarcastically said his star guard should be suspended because he "endangered thousands of people in the stands," via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Curry wasn't the only one ejected in Saturday's contest. According to Jon Roser of the Grizzlies website, Kevin Durant was tossed after he repeatedly cursed at official Brian Forte.

For his part, Curry said he didn't throw his mouthpiece at official Scott Wall, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com: "I didn't throw my mouthpiece at the ref. I got better aim than that. I threw it out of frustration."

He also took to Twitter:

Of bigger concern for Golden State is its surprising 1-2 record after it reached the last three NBA Finals and won two of them. While it is far too early to worry about its position in the standings given the talent on the roster, the ejections and fines were more frustrating developments in what has been a slow start to the 2017-18 campaign.

The Warriors will look to get back on track Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, though Curry's wallet will be a bit lighter.

