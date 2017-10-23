La Liga Table 2017: Monday's Week 9 Results and Updated Standings

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Espanyol held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Monday, as the teams shared the points at the Anoeta Stadium.

Girona defeated Deportivo La Coruna on the road in the other league game of the night, winning 2-1 at the Abanca-Riazor.

The surprise victory moves the promoted Catalan team up to 15th in the division.

Here are the latest La Liga standings:

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 25 (23)

2. Valencia 21 (15)

3. Real Madrid 20 (11)

4. Atletico Madrid 19 (9)

5. Leganes 17 (5)

6. Villarreal 16 (5)

7. Real Betis 16 (2)

8. Sevilla 16 (1)

9. Real Sociedad 14 (2)

10. Celta Vigo 11 (4)

11. Athletic Bilbao 11 (0)

12. Levante 11 (-2)

13. Espanyol 10 (-4)

14. Getafe 9 (1)

15. Girona 9 (-5)

16. Deportivo La Coruna 8 (-8)

17. Eibar 7 (-17)

18. Las Palmas 6 (-15)

19. Alaves 3 (-11)

20. Malaga 1 (-16)

For the full table, visit WhoScored.com by clicking here.

Recap

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The magic of Adnan Januzaj helped La Real rescue a point against Espanyol, as the visitors frustrated the hosts.

Januzaj's run down the wing reminded fans of his blistering pace and skill, and the substitute set up Asier Illarramendi for the equaliser in the second half.

Sociedad had dominated the game in possession, but Espanyol's rearguard action was rigid and defiant.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Leo Baptistao gave the visiting team a ninth-minute advantage as the attacker found the net, and Espanyol attempted to choke the game from deep.

According to Goal, it was their only shot on target, and they nearly walked away with all of the points on offer.

Illarramendi's effort came with 21 minutes remaining, and the hosts tried to make their huge possessional advantage pay dividends.

However, Espanyol survived and will be grateful for a point after a difficult second half.

fotopress/Getty Images

Girona earned just their second win of the season, with the La Liga new boys defeating Deportivo 2-1.

Aday Benitez slotted home a penalty after 25 minutes for the guests after Raul Albentosa fouled Olarenwaju Kayode.

Jonas Ramalho brought down Lucas Perez in the box in the opening minutes of the second half, and the attacker picked himself up to fire the equaliser.

However, Deportivo were disappointed, as Portu grabbed the winner with 19 minutes left on the clock, as the visitors celebrated with vigour.

