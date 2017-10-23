    La Liga Table 2017: Monday's Week 9 Results and Updated Standings

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - OCTOBER 23: David Lopez of RCD Espanyol duels for the ball with Kevin Rodrigues of Real Sociedad during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad de Futbol and RCD Espanyol at Estadio Anoeta on October 23, 2017 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Espanyol held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Monday, as the teams shared the points at the Anoeta Stadium.

    Girona defeated Deportivo La Coruna on the road in the other league game of the night, winning 2-1 at the Abanca-Riazor.

    The surprise victory moves the promoted Catalan team up to 15th in the division.

    Here are the latest La Liga standings:

                  

    La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

    1. Barcelona 25 (23)

    2. Valencia 21 (15)

    3. Real Madrid 20 (11)

    4. Atletico Madrid 19 (9)

    5. Leganes 17 (5)

    6. Villarreal 16 (5)

    7. Real Betis 16 (2)

    8. Sevilla 16 (1)

    9. Real Sociedad 14 (2)

    10. Celta Vigo 11 (4)

    11. Athletic Bilbao 11 (0)

    12. Levante 11 (-2)

    13. Espanyol 10 (-4)

    14. Getafe 9 (1)

    15. Girona 9 (-5)

    16. Deportivo La Coruna 8 (-8)

    17. Eibar 7 (-17)

    18. Las Palmas 6 (-15)

    19. Alaves 3 (-11)

    20. Malaga 1 (-16)

    For the full table, visit WhoScored.com by clicking here.

                     

    Recap

    SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Adnan Januzaj of Real Sociedad reacts during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad de Futbol and Valencia CF at Estadio Anoeta on September 24, 2017 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Gett
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    The magic of Adnan Januzaj helped La Real rescue a point against Espanyol, as the visitors frustrated the hosts.

    Januzaj's run down the wing reminded fans of his blistering pace and skill, and the substitute set up Asier Illarramendi for the equaliser in the second half.

    Sociedad had dominated the game in possession, but Espanyol's rearguard action was rigid and defiant.

    SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - OCTOBER 23: Asier Illarramendi of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring goal during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad de Futbol and RCD Espanyol at Estadio Anoeta on October 23, 2017 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Leo Baptistao gave the visiting team a ninth-minute advantage as the attacker found the net, and Espanyol attempted to choke the game from deep.

    According to Goal, it was their only shot on target, and they nearly walked away with all of the points on offer.

    Illarramendi's effort came with 21 minutes remaining, and the hosts tried to make their huge possessional advantage pay dividends.

    However, Espanyol survived and will be grateful for a point after a difficult second half.

    LA CORUNA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 23: Francesc Aday of Girona FC celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo La Coruna and Girona at Riazor Stadium on October 23, 2017 in La Coruna, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Imag
    fotopress/Getty Images

    Girona earned just their second win of the season, with the La Liga new boys defeating Deportivo 2-1.

    Aday Benitez slotted home a penalty after 25 minutes for the guests after Raul Albentosa fouled Olarenwaju Kayode.

    Jonas Ramalho brought down Lucas Perez in the box in the opening minutes of the second half, and the attacker picked himself up to fire the equaliser.

    However, Deportivo were disappointed, as Portu grabbed the winner with 19 minutes left on the clock, as the visitors celebrated with vigour.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      FIFA's Annual Award Ceremony in Full ➡️

      Evening Standard
      via Evening Standard
      World Football logo
      World Football

      How Does Aguero Rank Among the Prem's Best?

      Alex Dunn
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Everton Want Ex-Dortmund Boss Tuchel

      David Maddock
      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Zidane Wins World's Best Coach

      José Félix Díaz
      via MARCA in English