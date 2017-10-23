Ben McAdoo: 'I Have 100 Percent Confidence' in Eli Manning Amid 1-6 Start

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo dismissed the possibility he could bench Eli Manning after the team lost 24-7 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday to fall to 1-6 in 2017.

McAdoo told reporters he'd consult with general manager Jerry Reese and team ownership before replacing Manning but that he hasn't yet reached that conclusion.

"It's a coaching decision, but it'd be something that if it ever would get to that point, I'd want to have a conversation with Jerry and ownership on it," McAdoo said, per NorthJersey.com's Art Stapleton. "But it's not to that point and I don't see that point coming. Ell's our quarterback. I have 100 percent confidence in Eli. We're gonna get a week away from it, and we're gonna come back fresh mind, fresh bodies and play better football."

Benching Manning would be an overreaction to what is undoubtedly a disappointing start to the season. The 36-year-old isn't responsible for a number of the problems plaguing the team.

According to Football Outsiders, the Giants are 22nd in defensive efficiency after ranking second in 2016. New York is also without its best playmaker. Odell Beckham Jr. had season-ending ankle surgery earlier this month.

Manning's numbers aren't even all that much worse than his career averages. He has 1,600 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 228.6 yards per game are only a few yards below his career mark (239.5 yards per game). According to Pro Football Reference, his interception rate (1.9 percent) is also on pace to be a career best.

Especially with Beckham out, throwing Davis Webb into the starting job would potentially be a disaster. DeShone Kizer's struggles—he leads the NFL with 11 interceptions—with the Cleveland Browns illustrates how elevating a rookie quarterback too early, especially on a losing team, can be detrimental to his development.

It's looking increasingly likely the Giants will miss the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. Despite that, McAdoo is smart to not even entertain the idea of demoting Manning.

