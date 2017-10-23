    FIFA Best Women's Player 2017: Voting Results, Reaction for Lieke Martens' Win

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 11: Lieke Martens of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Womens Champions League round of 32 match between FC Barcelona and Avaldsnes at the Mini Estadi on October 11, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    Lieke Martens of Barcelona was named best women's player at the 2017 FIFA The Best awards held in London, England, on Monday.

    The Netherlands international beat Carli Lloyd and Deyna Castellanos to the prestigious gong.

    The 24-year-old won the Golden Ball for her country as they prevailed at the 2017 UEFA Women's Championship, with the talent scooping the player of the tournament honour.

    The Barca midfielder adds her latest award to her trophy cabinet after being named the best women's player in Europe by UEFA.

    Martens was unable to accept the accolade in person as she prepares for international duty.

