Leonard Fournette Out for Week 15 vs. Texans Due to Quad, Ankle Injuries

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie running back Leonard Fournette will not be able to play in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Fournette would not be available to the Jaguars in Week 15 due to ankle and quad injuries.

Fournette, 22, was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and Jacksonville's investment has immediately paid dividends.

He has carried the ball 231 times for 923 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. He immediately became the focal point of the team's offense and helped foster a smash-mouth identity on offense, taking pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles and the passing game.

Injuries have become a concern in his rookie year, however. Fournette missed Weeks 7 and 9 with an ankle injury. This latest potential setback will surely have the Jaguars nervous about the health of their young star going forward.

After Fournette suffered his last injury, Bortles touched upon his importance to the team.

"Any time your starting running back goes down, especially a guy that's been running the ball the way Fournette has, that sucks," Bortles noted, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "It's something you never want to see."

Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon should share the carries in Fournette's absence. In their two games without Fournette, Ivory rushed 37 times for 117 yards and a score, while Yeldon turned his 20 carries into 163 yards and a touchdown.