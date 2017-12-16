Leonard Fournette Out for Week 15 vs. Texans Due to Quad, Ankle Injuries

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 15: Runningback Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at EverBank Field on October 15, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Rams defeated the Jaguars 24 to 17. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie running back Leonard Fournette will not be able to play in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Fournette would not be available to the Jaguars in Week 15 due to ankle and quad injuries. 

Fournette, 22, was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and Jacksonville's investment has immediately paid dividends. 

He has carried the ball 231 times for 923 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. He immediately became the focal point of the team's offense and helped foster a smash-mouth identity on offense, taking pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles and the passing game.

Injuries have become a concern in his rookie year, however. Fournette missed Weeks 7 and 9 with an ankle injury. This latest potential setback will surely have the Jaguars nervous about the health of their young star going forward.

After Fournette suffered his last injury, Bortles touched upon his importance to the team.

"Any time your starting running back goes down, especially a guy that's been running the ball the way Fournette has, that sucks," Bortles noted, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "It's something you never want to see."

Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon should share the carries in Fournette's absence. In their two games without Fournette, Ivory rushed 37 times for 117 yards and a score, while Yeldon turned his 20 carries into 163 yards and a touchdown. 

Related

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Fournette Says Fine Was Worth It, While Bennett Not Fined

    Big Cat Country
    via Big Cat Country
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Ivory, Lee's Fantasy Outlook with Fournette Out

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lions Defeat Rival Bears with Ease

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Le'Veon, Brady Lead Final Pro Bowl Fan Voting

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report