    FIFA Best Men's Player 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins over Lionel Messi, Neymar

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    Nominee for the Best FIFA football player Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2017 FIFA best men's player award at the governing body's illustrious gala ceremony in London on Monday. 

    The Real Madrid icon was chosen ahead of Neymar and Lionel Messi in recognition for his achievements over the past year. 

    Ronaldo was given the award after he helped Los Blancos achieve a remarkable double of La Liga and UEFA Champions League glory last season.

    Per JJ Bull of the Telegraph, as he collected the accolade, Ronaldo said:

    "I want to mention Leo and Neymar to be here. Real Madrid supporters, my teammates, my coach, they support all the year so I have to say thank you to them.

    "I'm really glad. This is a great moment for me. I know I have fans all over the world so thank you for the support. I appreciate that.

    "And I think I say everything. It's great to be here around these great players, this amazing player and I'm so happy guys."

    The Portugal international netted 37 goals in La Liga and the Champions League last term, according to WhoScored.com.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Courtois: Chelsea Will Fight for Conte

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Nike Drop Special Boots for Ronaldo After Award Win

      Nike News
      via Nike News
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Martens Beats Out Lloyd for Best Women's Player

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      'Racism Is Like Terrorism' — Hertha Explain Taking the Knee

      Getty
      via Goal