FIFA Best Men's Player 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins over Lionel Messi, Neymar

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2017 FIFA best men's player award at the governing body's illustrious gala ceremony in London on Monday.

The Real Madrid icon was chosen ahead of Neymar and Lionel Messi in recognition for his achievements over the past year.

Ronaldo was given the award after he helped Los Blancos achieve a remarkable double of La Liga and UEFA Champions League glory last season.

Per JJ Bull of the Telegraph, as he collected the accolade, Ronaldo said:

"I want to mention Leo and Neymar to be here. Real Madrid supporters, my teammates, my coach, they support all the year so I have to say thank you to them.

"I'm really glad. This is a great moment for me. I know I have fans all over the world so thank you for the support. I appreciate that.

"And I think I say everything. It's great to be here around these great players, this amazing player and I'm so happy guys."

The Portugal international netted 37 goals in La Liga and the Champions League last term, according to WhoScored.com.