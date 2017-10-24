Dez Bryant Ties Dallas Cowboys Franchise Record in Blowout Victory

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hauled in seven passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

His two-yard touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter tied him with Bob Hayes for the franchise record of 71 career receiving touchdowns, per Sportsnet Stats. Bryant's total also places him in a tie with both Hayes and Wesley Walker for 39th among the NFL's all-time receiving touchdown leaders.

Through six games in the 2017 season, Bryant has logged 28 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns. At his current pace, he appears destined to surpass Hayes and claim sole ownership of the Cowboys receiving touchdown record in the near future.

After a monster 2014-15 season in which Bryant amassed 1,320 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns, Bryant has battled injuries and struggled to perform in his previous dominant fashion. Over the last two seasons combined, he has played in just 22 total games and has logged only 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Even with the change under center from Tony Romo to Dak Prescott, Bryant has maintained his status as one of the Cowboys' and the league's premier scoring threats when healthy. With a chance to eclipse 10 touchdowns for the first time since 2014-15, Bryant has the makings of another fantastic season ahead.

With a matchup against a Washington Redskins club that allowed 34 points to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football next up, Bryant has a solid chance at laying claim to the record next week while also attempting to push the Cowboys' record to 4-3.