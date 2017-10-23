    FIFA Puskas Award 2017: Voting Results, Reaction for Olivier Giroud's Goal

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2017

    Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 1, 2017. / AFP / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Olivier Giroud of Arsenal was awarded the FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year at the 2017 The Best ceremony in London, England.

    The player beat all nominations on Monday night for his improvised backheeled strike against Crystal Palace.

    Giroud's goal made the final shortlist after the votes were counted, with his effort being picked ahead of a number of spectacular goals. 

    Arsenal congratulated the striker for his achievement:

    Per JJ Bull of the Telegraph, Giroud gave an emotional response as he collected his trophy from Diego Forlan.

    Dedicating the award to his father, Giroud said:

    "I am delighted to receive this trophy in front of legends of football and would like to thank people who voted for me. I would like to congratulate the other nominees who scored amazing goals too and I would like to thank my team-mates, without them I couldn't score maybe this goal. And also my family."

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      'Racism Is Like Terrorism' — Hertha Explain Taking the Knee

      Getty
      via Goal
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Napoli Maestro Jorginho Closer to Playing for Brazil Than Italy

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Bonucci Denies He's Hit 'Rock Bottom' at Milan

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Milan's Bonucci Given 2-Game Ban for Elbow

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia