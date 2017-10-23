FIFA Puskas Award 2017: Voting Results, Reaction for Olivier Giroud's Goal

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud of Arsenal was awarded the FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year at the 2017 The Best ceremony in London, England.

The player beat all nominations on Monday night for his improvised backheeled strike against Crystal Palace.

Giroud's goal made the final shortlist after the votes were counted, with his effort being picked ahead of a number of spectacular goals.

Arsenal congratulated the striker for his achievement:

Per JJ Bull of the Telegraph, Giroud gave an emotional response as he collected his trophy from Diego Forlan.

Dedicating the award to his father, Giroud said:

"I am delighted to receive this trophy in front of legends of football and would like to thank people who voted for me. I would like to congratulate the other nominees who scored amazing goals too and I would like to thank my team-mates, without them I couldn't score maybe this goal. And also my family."