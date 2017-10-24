NFL Predictions Week 8: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Whether your team won or lost in Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season, it's safe to say that having four shutouts in one day isn't good for the watchability of the product.

It also makes life difficult for the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, who have to find some semblance of predictability in a season where there really is none as they release early odds for the next week.

Some of the highly favored teams as we look ahead to Week 8 have made a strong case for their status, such as the Philadelphia Eagles.

But others, like the Cincinnati Bengals, are not projected to win so much as their opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, are expected to lose.

We'll take a look at the early point spreads for all the games on the schedule in Week 8 and pick the winners of each matchup. Projected winners are noted in italics.

Note that the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans are on a bye in Week 8.

NFL Week 8 Odds and Picks

Thursday, Oct. 26

Miami at Baltimore (-2.5): 8:25 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota (-7.5) at Cleveland: 9:30 a.m., NFLN

Atlanta (-7) at N.Y. Jets: 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-2): 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago at New Orleans (-7.5): 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis at Cincinnati (-10): 1 p.m., CBS

L.A. Chargers at New England (-6.5): 1 p.m., CBS

Oakland at Buffalo (-3): 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco at Philadelphia (-10.5): 1 p.m., Fox

Houston at Seattle (-4.5): 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas at Washington (-1.5): 4:25 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh (-3) at Detroit: 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 30

Denver at Kansas City (-7): 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Biggest Week 8 Favorites

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways Monday night, dismantling Washington 34-24 behind another brilliant performance from quarterback Carson Wentz.

Philadelphia now holds the league's best record at 6-1, and the eye test confirms that it's the best team not only in the NFC, but in the NFL as a whole.

And the Eagles don't show any signs of slowing down.

Wentz went off on 17-of-25 passing for 268 yards and four touchdowns to one interception.

Each of those scores went to a different target as the Eagles showed off what might be the league's best stable of weapons in Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery, the latter of whom did not score but had a big 24-yard reception.

Wentz even connected with rookie running back Corey Clement for a score off a crazy grab.

At this point, the Eagles look like they could stand with anyone the league could throw at them, and that includes the bumbling San Francisco 49ers. This one could even be yet another ugly shutout.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals fell to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers 29-14 in Week 7 despite matching them blow-for-blow into the second quarter, where the two teams found themselves tied at 14 before Steelers kicker Chris Boswell booted two field goals before halftime.

From there on out, however, the only scoring was courtesy of Boswell's leg, as Pittsburgh scored three more field goals while the Bengals remained stagnant at 14 points.

So say what you will about Cincinnati's defense; if you're inclined to praise it, it limited the Steelers to field goals for the entire second half. If you're inclined to criticize it, it continually allowed Pittsburgh to reach field-goal range and run up the score.

The Bengals offense looked out of sorts in the second half, and running back Joe Mixon was vocal about his displeasure with his volume of touches, as ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported:

It seems obvious that the Bengals aren't going to score points if they don't get the ball to A.J. Green or Mixon, neither of whom had a touch in the second half.

At the same time, Cincinnati gets a lot of leeway in Week 8, as it faces the hapless Indianapolis Colts, who are coming off a 27-0 shutout by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints got a much-needed 26-17 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, improving their record to 4-2 and vaunting them into first place in the NFC South.

Of course, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers getting embarrassed by the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears (!), respectively, helped New Orleans' cause as well.

New Orleans rallied behind running back Mark Ingram, who rushed for 105 yards and added a touchdown in the victory.

Quarterback Drew Brees aired it out, to the tune of 331 yards, but only passed for one touchdown—and arguably hurt his team more than he helped with two interceptions.

Many of the NFL's 31 other teams likely would have left Green Bay, Wisconsin, with a win on Sunday, as the Packers offense was led by backup Brett Hundley after placing Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve with a broken collarbone.

So, the Saints shouldn't be too cocky heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears, even if they are favored by 7.5 points.

The Bears stunned the Carolina Panthers 17-3 in Week 7, and while that was mostly the work of the defense, the unit could do the same thing to New Orleans if Brees gives it the chance.

