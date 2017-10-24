Andrew Wiggins Makes Minnesota Timberwolves History with 27-Point Barrage Sunday

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Andrew Wiggins hit a game-winning buzzer-beater Sunday to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-113.

In addition to lifting the Timberwolves' record to 2-1, Wiggins (22) became the youngest player in team history to score at least 20 points in each of the team's first three games of a season, per NBA.com.

After signing a five-year contract extension worth $146.5 million before the 2017-18 season, Wiggins hasn't wasted any time proving he deserved the hefty payday. Through three games this year, he's averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest.

Wiggins has made great strides in developing his game since entering the league in 2014-15. The Kansas product has increased his points per game from his rookie mark of 16.7 up to 23.6 in 2016-17.

His shot from deep has grown more reliable too. As a 19-year-old rookie, Wiggins made a bleak 31.0 percent of his three-point attempts, but shot 35.6 percent from beyond the arc in 2016-17—which was on track with the league average (35.8 percent)—and is connecting on 42.1 percent of his three-point shots this season.

The Timberwolves had a busy offseason prior to the 2017-18 campaign. In addition to extending Wiggins, the club acquired Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson via free agency and completed a deal with the Chicago Bulls to acquire Jimmy Butler, giving the starting five a sizeable overhaul.

With a starting lineup that includes Wiggins, Teague, Butler, and budding superstar Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves are poised to take a shot at disrupting the order in the talent-rich Western Conference.

Minnesota returns to the floor to host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, as Wiggins and company aim to win their third straight game.