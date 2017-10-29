Who Would Win: Liverpool 2000s XI vs. Liverpool 2010s XI?

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As a football club, Liverpool have experienced a few ups and plenty of downs in the Premier League era.

The Reds slipped off their lofty perch early in the 1990s and have been fighting ever since to rediscover past glories. They have experienced false downs and near misses, all while using a lot of players. A lot of players.

Liverpool fans like to reminisce about better times, so Bleacher Report has decided to delve into the past.

We've picked teams from those who represented the Merseyside club in the 2000s and the 2010s for a hypothetical match—then you get to pick who would come out on top.

To be clear, those who have played in both decades cannot appear in both lineups. It would be great to have two versions of Steven Gerrard, for example, but there will only ever be one Stevie G.

While the 2000s XI are set up in a 4-3-1-2 formation (one that admittedly lacks a little width), the more recent bunch from 2010 onwards are playing Jurgen Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 system.

Enough with the formalities—let us unveil the two lineups.

2000s XI

GK: Jerzy Dudek

Sander Westerveld began the 2000s in goal for Liverpool. He helped secure three cups during a fabulous few months in 2001 before Gerard Houllier signed Jerzy Dudek (and also Chris Kirkland) to replace him.

Dudek, of course, starred in the penalty shootout success against AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final. He copied Bruce Grobbelaar's famous jelly legs from the 1984 showpiece as he saved spot-kicks from Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko.

The Pole's joy at helping Liverpool triumph in Europe for a fifth time did not last for too long, however. Manager Rafa Benitez ruthlessly relegated one of the heroes of Istanbul by bringing in compatriot Pepe Reina to take over between the posts.

If it was a straight choice between the two for the best of the 2000s, Reina would actually come out on top. But, as will become clear, we've saved the Spaniard to help fill a problem position on the other side.

RB: Steve Finnan

A position where, when you dive into the memory bank, there are more options than you might initially think.

Markus Babbel was part of Houllier's treble-winning squad yet didn't stick around for too long, while Alvaro Arbeloa was a Spanish import who did a steady job, whether positioned on the right or left side.

However, Steve Finnan wins a closely contested fight to start in our team. After a shaky beginning to life on Merseyside, he developed into a consistent performer who provided an outlet on the flank.

"He will be seven, eight, nine or even ten out of ten every week. Some players find a good level for individual games but don't do the same every week. Finnan does it for a whole season," Benitez said of Finnan, according to LFC History's profile of the Republic of Ireland international.

CB: Sami Hyypia

The tall but graceful Sami Hyypia is a shoo-in at the heart of the defence. While far from quick, he made up for his shortcoming in terms of speed by reading the game so well. Sometimes, it felt like he was a step ahead.

Having arrived in May 1999 as a relatively unknown acquisition from Dutch football, Hyypia left a decade later as a modern-day legend. The club meant a lot to him, too; there were tears when he said his farewells to Anfield in May 2009.

Even when losing the captaincy to Steven Gerrard in 2003, the unassuming Finn took the disappointment on the chin and simply got on with his job of shutting out opponents.

A silent type who led by example, Hyypia was comfortable in possession and a target at set-piece situations.

CB: Jamie Carragher

Hyypia's colleague at the heart of the defensive line came down to a choice between his two longtime partners at centre-back: Jamie Carragher and Stephane Henchoz.

While Henchoz—who arrived at Anfield two months after Hyypia—shone at the start of the century, the Swiss misses out because of the injury issues that plagued his final seasons at the club. Also, "Carra" has to be in the 2000s team.

No one has made more than the versatile defender's 508 Premier League appearances for the Reds, plus he played with the kind of pride and passion that seems to be lacking in the current Liverpool squad.

He turned out everywhere across the back four and even in midfield at times early on in his career, yet the boyhood Everton fan was at his best slotted into a central role during Benitez's reign.

LB: John Arne Riise

Arbeloa and Carragher were potential options to start at left-back, too, with the latter playing in the position in the thrilling UEFA Cup 5-4 triumph over Alaves in May 2001.

However, both were predominantly right-footed. When it comes to those options more comfortable on their left peg, John Arne Riise is the obvious choice (yes, even ahead of Champions League winner Djimi Traore).

The Norwegian had previously played in midfield for AS Monaco but blossomed as a defender under Benitez's guidance. While he had a few defensive deficiencies in the position, he was relatively reliable.

And, to borrow a phrase from that great sports commentator Alan Partridge, Riise also had a left foot like a traction engine. He's definitely a strong option to take free-kicks for the 2000s XI.

CM: Javier Mascherano

Signing Javier Mascherano was an inspired piece of transfer business by Benitez. Barely featuring for West Ham United, the Argentine midfielder fitted in immediately at Liverpool (whom he initially joined on loan).

There were moments when his aggression went a little too far, yet Mascherano was much more than just a midfield destroyer who loved a battle, as demonstrated with his impressive individual performance in a losing cause in the 2007 Champions League final against AC Milan.

The player nicknamed El Jefecito (which translates to "The Little Chief" by the way) played 139 games for the club before departing for Barcelona, who these days tend to use him in central defence.

CM: Dietmar Hamann

Dietmar Johann Wolfgang Hamann—or Didi, as he's better known on Merseyside—arrived at Liverpool in 1999 as part of Houllier's major overhaul of the first-team squad.

The German endured a painful start to life at Liverpool, rupturing ankle ligaments on his debut, but the early setback didn't stop him from becoming a mainstay in central midfield. A regular in the treble-winning season, Hamann played in all three cup finals in 2001.

While not a starter in the Champions League final four years later, his introduction off the bench at half-time in Istanbul helped make a difference. Despite a broken toe, he also converted from the spot.

No pace? No problem. Hamann—who picked up a Scouse accent during his time as a Red—was blessed with a footballing brain and a willingness to do the dirty work so his attack-minded team-mates could prosper.

CM: Xabi Alonso

"It’s not a normal club, it’s so special and very important to me," Xabi Alonso told James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo. The feeling is mutual, Xabi.

The Spanish midfielder may have left in 2009, but he is still adored by Liverpool fans today. The signing from Real Sociedad settled in superbly both on and off the field, embracing life in England as he adapted his game to suit the new surroundings.

Alonso was a technician. He passed the ball with surgical precision and seemed to constantly have a picture in his mind over where everyone else was on the field. In the hectic world of the Premier League, he had that precious gift of time.

"It was clear Alonso was royalty after our first training session together in August 2004, and Rafa Benitez, who had been so clever to buy him in the first place, was equally stupid to sell him to Real Madrid five years later. He was, by some distance, the best central midfielder I ever played alongside," Gerrard wrote in his autobiography, My Story (h/t the Daily Mail).

Who are we to disagree with Gerrard? And speaking of the Liverpool's former No. 8...

CAM: Steven Gerrard

"He was not just a normal player. For the club, for the city, he was Liverpool—100 per cent."

Alonso's words—per Chris Shaw of Liverpool's official website—sum up his former team-mate perfectly. The heartbeat of the team for so many years, Gerrard is not just a modern-day legend but an all-time great.

The former England international was a talisman who often pulled his beloved club out of trouble. Without his last-gasp goal against Olympiakos, the miracle of Istanbul would never have happened. If Gerrard hadn't saved the day in the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham United, Liverpool wouldn't have lifted the trophy.

In six straight seasons from 2004 onwards, he reached double figures for goals. A lot of them were spectacular efforts, too.

While capable of dropping deeper into a holding role, and even occupying a wide berth at times, Gerrard was at his best when given the freedom to roam further forward.

ST: Michael Owen

While Michael Owen tarnished his Liverpool legacy by going on to play for Manchester United towards the back end of his career, his scoring feats for the Reds (and not the Red Devils) should not be overlooked.

In four seasons from 2000/01 onwards, the speedy striker scored 99 club goals in all competitions. He finished with 158 in total for the club, his first having arrived on debut at the tender age of 17 years and 143 days, before leaving for Real Madrid in the summer of 2004.

Were it not for Owen (plus a little help from Henchoz's handled clearance on the line, of course), Houllier's side would have lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal in 2001.

Later that year, he became the first Liverpool player to be awarded the Ballon d'Or. Owen was a master finisher who lived on the shoulder of the last defender—give him a yard and you'd no chance of catching up.

ST: Fernando Torres

At his peak, Fernando Torres was one of the world's best forwards. Forget the acrimonious exit to Chelsea and remember the glory years, when the Spaniard caused havoc for opposing defences in the Premier League.

The English game suited his physical style; he had pace and pinpoint passers playing behind him who could spot his runs. The combination with Gerrard—playing in a No. 10 role—was truly devastating.

Torres was the fastest Liverpool player to reach the landmark of 50 league goals. Were it not for injury issues, his final tally of 81 would have surely been much closer, if not well beyond, three figures.

His partnership with Gerrard would frighten opponents to push out beyond their own penalty area, although the presence of two strikers meant the dependable Dirk Kuyt—whose famous, close-range hat-trick against Manchester United actually came in 2011—and the occasionally brilliant Luis Garcia missed out on the XI.

2010s XI

GK: Pepe Reina

Pepe Reina's form actually dipped in 2011/12, although he bounced back the following season, his last on Merseyside.

So why is he selected for this decade if he wasn't around for much of it? Well, because of the alternative options to start in between the sticks.

Simon Mignolet is, well, Simon Mignolet. The Belgian has struggled to convince he is a top-class 'keeper during his time with the Reds. Per OptaJoe on Twitter, he has made 13 errors leading to goals since his Liverpool debut. No matter how well he plays, it just takes one mistake to cast doubts over his suitability.

Loris Karius simply hasn't played enough to be considered (and he too has yet to convince), and although we're a bit desperate here, we're not so desperate as to consider selecting Brad Jones.

Reina remains Liverpool's best—or at least most commanding—goalkeeper of the Premier League years. If it were physically possible, we'd have lined him up in goal for both teams.

RB: Nathaniel Clyne

Nathaniel Clyne makes the XI ahead of Glen Johnson. Both cost sizeable sums from south-coast clubs, with the former coming from Southampton and the latter signed from Portsmouth.

Of the two, Johnson possibly has the edge as an attacking option. He scored at least once in all bar one of his six seasons at Anfield, during which time he was also a regular for the England national team.

However, Johnson never quite hit the expected heights in his time at the club. While Clyne can still do more offensively, he is the better of the pair from a defensive point of view. For that reason, he's in.

CB: Martin Skrtel

With Carragher unavailable, there is a shortage of centre-backs to choose from for the 2010s XI.

Liverpool haven't conceded fewer than 40 goals in a Premier League season since the 2009/10 campaign, Benitez's last in charge. A tight defence didn't do them a lot of good, however, as they still finished in seventh.

Martin Skrtel will have to do. For all his rough edges, plus his unwanted knack of scoring in the wrong net, the Slovakian still made 320 appearances for the club after signing from Zenit St Petersburg.

CB: Daniel Agger

Daniel Agger often lined up alongside Skrtel, giving Liverpool a footballing version of beauty and the beast in defence. They were the dominant pairing in the 2011/12 season, helping the club lift the League Cup (Liverpool failed to do the double, though, as they lost to Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup).

The Dane's career was hampered by consistent and persistent injuries—he made more than 30 league appearances in just one of his seven full seasons at the club (2012/13).

However, when fit, Agger played with a sense of style not normally seen from centre-backs. It's just a shame he appeared to be made of glass.

LB: Alberto Moreno

Selecting a left-back for the 2010s team felt akin to picking a favourite method to be tortured.

Would you go for Jose Enrique, the Spaniard who failed to live up to the hype? Or what about Fabio Aurelio, who spent more time in the treatment room than on the field during his final two seasons at Anfield?

And don't forget James Milner, too, the makeshift full-back who stuck around in the position for the entirety of the 2016/17 season.

Riise wasn't Roberto Carlos by any stretch, but he feels a better option than those who have followed in his footsteps. Considering someone has to play there, we've gone for current incumbent Alberto Moreno, for no other reason than he runs fast and has turned around his Reds career just when it seemed to be over.

CM: Jordan Henderson

Gerrard shifted into a holding role towards the end of his career but is out contention, so Jordan Henderson—the footballing equivalent of Marmite, in that you either love or hate him—starts for the 2010s lineup.

His critics will quickly point to what he cannot do, and he is still unfairly compared to Gerrard, the man he replaced as captain. But the bare facts are three Liverpool managers—Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers and Klopp—have all considered Henderson integral to their teams, while he's also won 36 England caps.

It should also be remembered that his absence through suspension down the stretch was keenly felt in the 2013/14 campaign, when the Reds failed to capitalise on a golden opportunity to end their title drought.

Look, someone had to play here. Emre Can was considered, as was Lucas Leiva. Charlie Adam and Christian Poulsen, however, were not.

CM: Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana's Liverpool career took off with Klopp's arrival at the club.

The midfielder—one of several signings from Southampton—didn't appear to be an ideal fit for the new manager's methods, yet quickly demonstrated how he could shine, both with and without the ball.

Able to play in tight spaces and with an eye for a killer pass, Lallana's high work rate also allows him to pressure opponents into coughing up possession, something that is a key for his German boss.

"He's an outstanding football player, there was not a second of doubt that he would succeed in the end. Two footed, good decision making, wonderful dribbler, good shooting, maybe a little bit of a late starter but he has a lot of things going for him," Klopp said of Lallana, per Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo.

CM: Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho's attempts to engineer a move to Barcelona in the summer have sullied his standing with Liverpool supporters. It seems inevitable that, sooner rather than later, the Brazilian will move on.

Whenever he does leave, the club will make a huge profit on the £8.5 million they paid out to Inter Milan. Technically gifted and capable of playing in a number of positions, the Serie A giants should hold an inquest into how they let such a wonderful talent leave on the cheap.

Inter's loss has been Liverpool's gain. Despite his slight frame, Coutinho has blossomed in the Premier League. Klopp has utilised his best playmaker in a central role of late, and here he lines up in midfield.

The Little Magician has provided plenty of highlights at Liverpool since his arrival in January 2013—here's hoping there are a few more to come in between the predictable transfer rumours.

RW: Daniel Sturridge

Disregard the Daniel Sturridge you see now, the one who is seemingly forever on the comeback trail from yet another injury and appears unsuitable for Klopp's fast-paced, high-pressure style of football.

Instead, remember the Sturridge who hit the ground running after joining from Chelsea midway through the 2012/13 campaign, scoring 11 goals in his first 16 appearances.

Then there was the 2013/14 version, as the talented forward led the line admirably in Luis Suarez's absence before the pair flourished as a double act. Sturridge scored 24 goals in all competitions that year, albeit Suarez's tally of 31 in 33 league games overshadowed his strike partner's outstanding haul.

While he's never quite been the same since, the England international was phenomenal in his first 18 months at the club. And, as he demonstrated against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, there's still the odd goal left in him yet.

LW: Sadio Mane

A third former Saint to be included in the 2010s team, Sadio Mane showed just why Klopp was willing to fork out £34 million to sign the forward with a stunning goal on debut against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last August.

It was the first of 13 goals in a debut season where the Senegalese speedster quickly became an integral part of the team. Such was Liverpool's reliance on his speed, they flew him home on a private jet following his country's exit at the Africa Cup of Nations just so he could sit on the bench against Chelsea.

Mane dazzled on the right in 2016/17 but has smoothly switched to the opposite flank following the arrival of Mohamed Salah, who may soon be worthy of a place in this XI if he maintains his early form.

ST: Luis Suarez

In his three full seasons in England (he initially joined halfway through the 2010/11 campaign following Torres' exit), Luis Suarez scored 78 goals in 120 appearances.

It wasn't all plain sailing with the Uruguayan, considering he served suspensions for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic and racially abusing Patrice Evra of Manchester United. Yet Liverpool fans took him into their hearts the moment he marked his debut by scoring off the bench against Stoke City.

However, the relationship always looked likely to end in tears.

Suarez shed a few after a 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace ended the Reds' title hopes in May 2014, and two months later supporters were the ones deeply upset when the striker officially joined Barcelona.

There you have our two Liverpool XIs, but which would emerge triumphant in a head-to-head game at Anfield?