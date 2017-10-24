Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections: Flex, PPR Stat Predictions for Top 100

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

One of the toughest things to do in fantasy football is figuring out which performances you can trust and which were flukes.

Some players have struggled mightily at the start of the year, but as we saw last week, there is always a chance of a breakout. In other cases, the veterans just aren't what they used to be. The same is true for the hot starts as you figure out whether to sell high or keep riding the wave.

Between these dilemmas and six teams going on bye, Week 8 could end up being one of the toughest of the year to set your lineup. Here is some advice to help you navigate as we get into the rough stretch of the season.

Note: Projections courtesy of Yahoo Sports.

Quarterbacks

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

1. Tom Brady vs. LAC (287 pass yards, 2.3 TD; 3.2 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

2. Drew Brees vs. CHI (295 pass yards, 2.2 TD; 1.1 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

3. Carson Wentz vs. SF (274 pass yards, 2.0 TD; 11.3 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

4. Cam Newton at TB (228 pass yards, 1.6 TD; 26.2 rush yards, 0.3 TD)

5. Deshaun Watson at SEA (233 pass yards, 1.6 TD; 23.7 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

6. Dak Prescott at WAS (223 pass yards, 1.6 TD; 19.2 rush yards, 0.2 TD)

7. Russell Wilson vs. HOU (236 pass yards, 1.5 TD; 23.6 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

8. Matt Ryan at NYJ (272 pass yards, 1.8 TD; 5.1 rush yards, 0.0 TD)

9. Andy Dalton vs. IND (265 pass yards, 1.7 TD; 10.8 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

10. Alex Smith vs. DEN (236 pass yards, 1.6 TD; 8.4 rush yards, 0.2 TD)

11. Kirk Cousins vs. DAL (250 pass yards, 1.7 TD; 4.6 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

12. Jameis Winston vs. CAR (248 pass yards, 1.7 TD; 8.5 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

13. Derek Carr at BUF (254 pass yards, 1.6 TD; 4.4 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

14. Ben Roethlisberger at DET (250 pass yards, 1.7 TD; 0.7 rush yards, 0.0 TD)

15. Tyrod Taylor vs. OAK (206 pass yards, 1.2 TD; 27.5 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

Quarterbacks can have quiet games, but after several weeks of struggles, you know it's not just problem of matchups or bad luck.

Ben Roethlisberger is a big name and a possible Hall of Famer, but he hasn't reached 20 fantasy points in a game yet this season in standard leagues. The only time he has thrown for 300 yards was when he also had five interceptions.

The Steelers are relying upon Le'Veon Bell to carry the offense, and the veteran quarterback isn't worth keeping in your lineups.

On the other hand, Dak Prescott has become a trustworthy option after converting from somewhat of a game manager last year to a fantasy star. Field Yates of ESPN noted his statistical explosion:

Prescott has three passing touchdowns in three straight games, plus a rushing score in each of the last two. Even with a tougher matchup against the Redskins upcoming, the second-year player has become a trustworthy option to start every week.

Alex Smith could potentially fall into that category after his third three-touchdown game of the year. While he isn't a young star on the rise like Prescott or Carson Wentz, the Chiefs quarterback has more weapons around him than ever before and is leading one of the top offenses in the NFL.

The Broncos can slow down any offense, but Smith's success is for real.

Running Backs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

1. Le'Veon Bell at DET (91.7 rush yards, 0.7 TD; 5.4 catches, 41.9 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

2. Ezekiel Elliott at WAS (88.0 rush yards, 0.8 TD; 2.5 catches, 16.0 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

3. Kareem Hunt vs. DEN (78.4 rush yards, 0.7 TD; 2.8 catches, 28.9 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

4. LeSean McCoy vs. OAK (80.1 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 2.7 catches, 23.4 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

5. Devonta Freeman at NYJ (74.1 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 3.0 catches, 28.7 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

6. Melvin Gordon at NE (61.0 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 2.7 catches, 23.8 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

7. Jordan Howard at NO (69.6 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 1.5 catches, 13.7 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

8. Jerick McKinnon at CLE (49.3 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 4.1 catches, 31.2 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

9. Jay Ajayi at BAL (65.8 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 2.2 catches, 16.0 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

10. Mark Ingram vs. CHI (64.7 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 2.5 catches, 18.4 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

11. Bilal Powell vs. ATL (51.0 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 3.3 catches, 31.1 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

12. Christian McCaffrey at TB (25.4 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 5.4 catches, 43.2 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

13. Carlos Hyde at PHI (57.2 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 2.2 catches, 17.5 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

14. Duke Johnson Jr. vs. MIN (30.6 rush yards, 0.1 TD; 4.4 catches, 44.6 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

15. C.J. Anderson at KC (59.7 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 2.2 catches, 17.7 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

16. Lamar Miller at SEA (57.5 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 2.6 catches, 16.6 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

17. Joe Mixon vs. IND (48.7 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 2.2 catches, 20.6 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

18. LeGarrette Blount vs. SF (67.3 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 0.8 catches, 4.1 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

19. Doug Martin vs. CAR (57.8 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.6 catches, 12.3 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

20. Ameer Abdullah vs. PIT (53.4 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.8 catches, 16.2 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

21. James White vs. LAC (20.1 rush yards, 0.1 TD; 4.8 catches, 45.9 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

22. Wendell Smallwood vs. SF (32.4 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 3.8 catches, 29.3 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

23. Isaiah Crowell vs. MIN (54.0 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.7 catches, 9.4 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

24. Alvin Kamara vs. CHI (20.5 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 5.1 catches, 40.1 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

25. Tevin Coleman at NYJ (37.5 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 2.3 catches, 25.1 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

26. DeAndre Washington at BUF (33.3 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 2.7 catches, 27.2 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

27. Latavius Murray at CLE (42.8 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.8 catches, 16.0 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

28. Javorius Allen vs. MIA (32.3 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 2.6 catches, 23.3 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

29. Jalen Richard at BUF (32.4 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 2.6 catches, 24.6 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

30. Alex Collins vs. MIA (47.2 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 1.5 catches, 10.9 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

31. Matt Forte vs. ATL (37.8 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 1.5 catches, 17.9 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

32. Tarik Cohen at NO (27.3 rush yards, 0.1 TD; 3.9 catches, 34.4 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

33. Rob Kelley vs. DAL (38.9 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 0.8 catches, 5.0 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

34. Frank Gore at CIN (40.6 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.5 catches, 9.4 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

35. Dion Lewis vs. LAC (28.9 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 2.2 catches, 18.0 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

Good players with a lot of opportunities will break out sooner or later.

Ezekiel Elliott had been relatively quiet for his standards, but he was the week's biggest star with three touchdowns and 219 yards from scrimmage.

The same could be said about LeSean McCoy, who simply couldn't find the end zone in the first six weeks of the year. Matthew Berry of ESPN showed his excitement when the Bills star finally scored:

It took only two more quarters for his next touchdown as he finished the day with two scores and 122 total yards in easily his best game of the year. If you were patient, it paid off in Week 7.

This same strategy should work out for Jay Ajayi, who remains a workhorse for the Dolphins but hasn't gotten a lot to show for it.

Ajayi had 26 touches Sunday against the Jets and 79 touches over the past three weeks, yet he has zero touchdowns on the year. Even if he is finding little running room, it is only a matter of time until he finds the end zone based on his workload.

Against a Ravens defense that ranks dead last in the NFL with 145.3 rushing yards allowed per game, this appears to be a good opportunity to break out. He is an excellent buy-low candidate in trades, but keep the running back in your lineup if you have him.

Wide Receivers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

1. Antonio Brown at DET (7.4 catches, 107 receiving yards, 0.6 TD)

2. Julio Jones at NYJ (7.6 catches, 108 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

3. A.J. Green vs. IND (6.2 catches, 90.8 receiving yards, 0.7 TD)

4. Brandin Cooks vs. LAC (6.3 catches, 81.0 receiving yards, 0.6 TD)

5. Mike Evans vs. CAR (5.6 catches, 75.4 receiving yards, 0.6 TD)

6. DeAndre Hopkins at SEA (6.3 catches, 75.6 receiving yards, 0.6 TD)

7. Michael Thomas vs. CHI (5.9 catches, 77.6 receiving yards, 0.6 TD)

8. Stefon Diggs at CLE (6.4 catches, 68.7 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

9. Dez Bryant at WAS (5.9 catches, 72.0 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

10. Tyreek Hill vs. DEN (4.6 catches, 55.0 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

11. Alshon Jeffery vs. SF (5.0 catches, 71.1 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

12. Chris Hogan vs. LAC (5.5 catches, 61.5 receiving yards, 0.6 TD)

13. Doug Baldwin vs. HOU (5.3 catches, 65.7 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

14. T.Y. Hilton at CIN (6.0 catches, 68.4 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

15. Amari Cooper at BUF (4.9 catches, 63.1 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

16. Adam Thielen at CLE (5.4 catches, 60.6 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

17. Nelson Agholor vs. SF (4.3 catches, 58.2 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

18. Kelvin Benjamin at TB (4.4 catches, 63.7 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

19. Demaryius Thomas at KC (4.9 catches, 61.3 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

20. Keenan Allen at NE (5.5 catches, 64.2 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

21. Michael Crabtree at BUF (4.4 catches, 53.2 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

22. Jarvis Landry at BAL (5.5 catches, 66.3 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

23. Emmanuel Sanders at KC (4.5 catches, 58.9 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

24. DeSean Jackson vs. CAR (4.1 catches, 63.4 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

25. Pierre Garcon vs. PHI (6.3 catches, 63.2 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

26. Jordan Matthews vs. OAK (4.9 catches, 59.1 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

27. Jeremy Maclin vs. MIA (5.2 catches, 51.9 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

28. Terrelle Pryor vs. DAL (3.4 catches, 48.0 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

29. Paul Richardson vs. HOU (4.3 catches, 54.7 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

30. Will Fuller at SEA (3.3 catches, 49.9 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

31. Devin Funchess at TB (3.7 catches, 45.4 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

32. Martavis Bryant at DET (4.2 catches, 53.0 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

33. Tyler Lockett vs. HOU (3.4 catches, 50.4 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

34. Marvin Jones vs. PIT (3.7 catches, 49.7 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

35. Jermaine Kearse vs. ATL (4.1 catches, 48.1 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

Just like at running back, there were several big-name receivers who finally broke out with big performances in Week 7.

Amari Cooper was the most notable with his 11 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns Thursday night against the Chiefs. The Raiders star had just 51 yards in the last four games combined, causing plenty of fantasy owners to move him to their fantasy bench. As disappointed as they probably were with the breakout, there should be faith more big games like this will be coming now that he is out of his funk.

Julio Jones also scored his first touchdown of the season at the end of a nine-catch, 99-yard game.

This score on a fade was one of the more impressive plays of the week:

A player that has this type of ability should get a lot more passes his way near the end zone, and hopefully that will come in future weeks. He is too talented to use as a decoy every time the Falcons get in the red zone.

Big games from Ted Ginn and Kenny Stills were enough to take notice and ensure they are on a fantasy roster, although it might be a smart idea to wait to see some more continued success from each before moving them into the lineup.

On the other hand, struggling players like Keenan Allen or Demaryius Thomas should probably remain starters as long as the usage rate remains high.

Tight Ends

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

1. Rob Gronkowski vs. LAC (5.5 catches, 74.3 receiving yards, 0.8 TD)

2. Travis Kelce vs. DEN (5.9 catches, 76.5 receiving yards, 0.6 TD)

3. Zach Ertz vs. SF (6.1 catches, 68.0 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

4. Jimmy Graham vs. HOU (4.8 catches, 58.5 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

5. Kyle Rudolph at CLE (4.7 catches, 52.3 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

6. Hunter Henry at NE (3.3 catches, 46.4 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

7. Cameron Brate vs. CAR (4.2 catches, 45.1 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

8. Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. ATL (3.9 catches, 45.5 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

9. Jordan Reed vs. DAL (3.9 catches, 44.1 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

10. Jared Cook at BUF (3.6 catches, 40.5 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

11. Jason Witten at WAS (4.5 catches, 43.5 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

12. Austin Hooper at NYJ (2.9 catches, 41.4 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

13. Jack Doyle at CIN (3.9 catches, 37.2 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

14. Tyler Kroft vs. IND (3.5 catches, 33.1 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

15. Zach Miller at NO (3.0 catches, 30.9 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

Tight end has never really been a deep position for fantasy purposes, but it seems there are more unknowns than ever this year.

Mike Clay of ESPN.com noted the possibility of younger players climbing in with the elites:

In reality, if you have anyone besides Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz, you are just hoping and praying each week for a touchdown. Delanie Walker and Evan Engram being out on bye will only cause more scrambling in Week 8.

Hunter Henry has separated himself a bit with his consistency all over the field, tallying 163 receiving yards over the last two games. This makes him easier to trust than someone like Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who has a touchdown in three straight games but isn't guaranteed to keep it up.

The situation to keep an eye on is in Tampa Bay, where Cameron Brate has performed like a top fantasy tight end but O.J. Howard continues to push for playing time. Brate failed to score for the first time in five games Sunday, while Howard came through with two scores and 98 receiving yards.

Per Pro Football Reference, Howard also earned 51 snaps against the Bills compared to just 38 for Brate. Of course, it was Brate who earned more targets (nine to six).

It's tough to trust two tight ends from the Buccaneers to be fantasy-relevant each week, but Howard is at least worth an add.